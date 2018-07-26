Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: DAX Jumps Nearly 2% After EU-U.S. Trade Truce, Leading European Stocks Higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 05:18pm CEST

By Carla Mozee, MarketWatch

Juncker-Trump meeting 'went better than anyone could have expected,' analyst says

German stocks jumped toward a five-week high Thursday, leading European equity markets higher, with shares in auto makers finding relief after the European Union's top official struck a truce on trade issues with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Stocks held to higher ground after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and affirmed its plan to end its monthly bond-buying program in December .

What markets are doing

Germany's DAX 30 index leapt 1.9% to 12,816.52, cruising toward its best session since June 18, FactSet data show.

The surge in German stocks helped push the Stoxx Europe 600 index up by 0.8% to 390.45, topped by the consumer goods and tech groups. But the oil and gas and basic materials sectors lost ground. The pan-European index on Wednesday dropped 0.3% .

France's CAC 40 index rose 0.8% to 5,468.81, and Spain's IBEX 35 picked up 0.6% to 9,760.60.

Italy's FTSE MIB gained 1.3% to 21,843.76, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index edged up by 0.1% to 7,665.84.

Check out:European luxury stocks face a 30% drop in an all-out trade war, says UBS (https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.marketwatch.com/amp/story/guid/49BF7352-8F58-11E8-8FEE-CBB48482743B)

The euro fell below $1.17 in afternoon trade, moving to $1.1657. That is down from $1.1729 late Wednesday in New York. The shared currency against the pound traded at GBP0.888, down from GBP0.8891.

What's driving the market

Shares of auto makers were among top price performers after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Trump said after European trading closed on Wednesday that they had agreed to work toward "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods ." Trump had threatened to impose tariffs on European autos but said he'll hold off on any retaliation as long as discussions continue.

Trump, who met with Juncker at the White House, also said the EU would buy more U.S. soybeans and that he would work on resolving tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Trump, who recently called the EU a "foe" of the U.S ., tweeted a message of "love" toward the bloc on Wednesday:

(https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1022267646119763970)

Read more:Trump hails 'big day' for free trade as he strikes tentative pact with EU chief

The "Donald Trump versus Jean-Claude Juncker face-off...went better than anyone could have expected," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex, in a note. "While there isn't exactly much substance to what was announced, with the fact the relationship didn't worsen being more notable than the plans to negotiate, it was enough to lift the spirits of the previously fearful markets."

Don't miss:Even if short on specifics, the Trump-Juncker agreement is significant

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at Thursday news conference said the EU-U.S. trade talks are 'a good sign,' but it's too early to assess the full extent of the agreement struck by Juncker and Trump.

The euro, however, fell as Draghi said the central bank still expects interest rates to be held at their current levels at least through the summer of 2019.

What are strategists saying?

"There was a little chance that Draghi could somewhat clarify the ECB's definition of "through the summer of 2019" as there had been some speculation in markets on where the ECB would see the end of the summer, hence when there would be the first theoretical opportunity for a rate hike," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist covering Germany and Austria, at ING, in a note.

"Here, Draghi dodged the question, which in our view means that a first rate hike is still so far away for the ECB that it feels comfortable with some uncertainty in markets," he said.

Stock movers

The Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Index climbed 2.3%, with Volkswagen AG up by 4%, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rising 3.3%, and BMW AG (BMW.XE) gaining 3.8%. Renaultmoved up 1.5% and Daimler rose 2.8%.

Daimler posted a sharp drop in second-quarter profit to 1.73 billion euros ($2.02 billion), as tariffs related to the U.S.'s trade conflict with China hurt Mercedes-Benz Cars and as the company booked a big charge in Germany. Daimler also said it's planning to reorganize to consolidate its business divisions from five to three: Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Mobility AG.

Airbus SE surged 4% after the aircraft maker said second-quarter profit nearly doubled to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion), but the company did trim its full-year outlook.

Cobham sank 9.9% after the British aerospace-and-defense engineer said Boeingis withholding payment over the KC-46 aircraft refueling tanker program. But Cobham did back its underlying profit guidance for 2018.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 4.50% 109.62 Real-time Quote.26.39%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 4.42% 83.39 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.86% 359.43 Delayed Quote.20.69%
CAC 40 1.00% 5480.55 Real-time Quote.2.14%
COBHAM -9.88% 118.6 Delayed Quote.4.20%
DAIMLER 2.82% 59.51 Delayed Quote.-18.25%
DAX 1.83% 12809.23 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
EURO STOXX 50 1.18% 3509.26 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 3.50% 14.48 End-of-day quote.-6.17%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
IBEX 35 0.79% 9780 End-of-day quote.-3.39%
RENAULT 1.50% 73.21 Real-time Quote.-14.04%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -1.37% 98.76 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
VOLKSWAGEN 3.96% 151.7 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:53pLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends Up Slightly, With Trade Cheer Offset By Drops For Shell, Schroders
DJ
05:23pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Slumps As Facebook Suffers Biggest One-day Drop Ever
DJ
05:18pEUROPE MARKETS: DAX Jumps Nearly 2% After EU-U.S. Trade Truce, Leading European Stocks Higher
DJ
05:16pWorld stocks struggle to hold four-month peak as Facebook drops
RE
05:14pWorld stocks struggle to hold four-month peak as Facebook drops
RE
04:22pTSX slips as materials lower after weak earnings
RE
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Facebook's plunge hits Nasdaq; easing trade worries lift Dow
RE
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Mixed as Facebook Leads Tech-Share Decline
DJ
04:07pTech Stocks Drop With Facebook -- Market Mover
DJ
02:34pEuropean Stocks Rise as U.S.-EU Trade Tensions Cool
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Profit Rises on Budweiser, Stella Artois Growth
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON EARNINGS : What to Watch
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT pulls ahead in U.S. vaping battle, shares jump

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.