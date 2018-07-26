EUROPE MARKETS: DAX Jumps Nearly 2% After EU-U.S. Trade Truce, Leading European Stocks Higher

By Carla Mozee, MarketWatch

Juncker-Trump meeting 'went better than anyone could have expected,' analyst says

German stocks jumped toward a five-week high Thursday, leading European equity markets higher, with shares in auto makers finding relief after the European Union's top official struck a truce on trade issues with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Stocks held to higher ground after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and affirmed its plan to end its monthly bond-buying program in December .

What markets are doing

Germany's DAX 30 index leapt 1.9% to 12,816.52, cruising toward its best session since June 18, FactSet data show.

The surge in German stocks helped push the Stoxx Europe 600 index up by 0.8% to 390.45, topped by the consumer goods and tech groups. But the oil and gas and basic materials sectors lost ground. The pan-European index on Wednesday dropped 0.3% .

France's CAC 40 index rose 0.8% to 5,468.81, and Spain's IBEX 35 picked up 0.6% to 9,760.60.

Italy's FTSE MIB gained 1.3% to 21,843.76, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index edged up by 0.1% to 7,665.84.

The euro fell below $1.17 in afternoon trade, moving to $1.1657. That is down from $1.1729 late Wednesday in New York. The shared currency against the pound traded at GBP0.888, down from GBP0.8891.

What's driving the market

Shares of auto makers were among top price performers after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Trump said after European trading closed on Wednesday that they had agreed to work toward "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods ." Trump had threatened to impose tariffs on European autos but said he'll hold off on any retaliation as long as discussions continue.

Trump, who met with Juncker at the White House, also said the EU would buy more U.S. soybeans and that he would work on resolving tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Trump, who recently called the EU a "foe" of the U.S ., tweeted a message of "love" toward the bloc on Wednesday:

The "Donald Trump versus Jean-Claude Juncker face-off...went better than anyone could have expected," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex, in a note. "While there isn't exactly much substance to what was announced, with the fact the relationship didn't worsen being more notable than the plans to negotiate, it was enough to lift the spirits of the previously fearful markets."

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at Thursday news conference said the EU-U.S. trade talks are 'a good sign,' but it's too early to assess the full extent of the agreement struck by Juncker and Trump.

The euro, however, fell as Draghi said the central bank still expects interest rates to be held at their current levels at least through the summer of 2019.

What are strategists saying?

"There was a little chance that Draghi could somewhat clarify the ECB's definition of "through the summer of 2019" as there had been some speculation in markets on where the ECB would see the end of the summer, hence when there would be the first theoretical opportunity for a rate hike," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist covering Germany and Austria, at ING, in a note.

"Here, Draghi dodged the question, which in our view means that a first rate hike is still so far away for the ECB that it feels comfortable with some uncertainty in markets," he said.

Stock movers

The Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Index climbed 2.3%, with Volkswagen AG up by 4%, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rising 3.3%, and BMW AG (BMW.XE) gaining 3.8%. Renaultmoved up 1.5% and Daimler rose 2.8%.

Daimler posted a sharp drop in second-quarter profit to 1.73 billion euros ($2.02 billion), as tariffs related to the U.S.'s trade conflict with China hurt Mercedes-Benz Cars and as the company booked a big charge in Germany. Daimler also said it's planning to reorganize to consolidate its business divisions from five to three: Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Mobility AG.

Airbus SE surged 4% after the aircraft maker said second-quarter profit nearly doubled to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion), but the company did trim its full-year outlook.

Cobham sank 9.9% after the British aerospace-and-defense engineer said Boeingis withholding payment over the KC-46 aircraft refueling tanker program. But Cobham did back its underlying profit guidance for 2018.