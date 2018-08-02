EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Stock Benchmarks Log Second Straight Loss As Trade Worries Weigh

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
4-Traders Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Market Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Market Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
4-Traders Homepage
>
News
>
Markets
News : Markets
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Stock Benchmarks Log Second Straight Loss As Trade Worries Weigh
0
08/02/2018 | 07:21pm CEST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ALTICE EUROPE
-16.30%
2.409
-67.09%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
-0.39%
81.18
-6.14%
EURO STOXX 50
-1.14%
3469.21
0.15%
HUGO BOSS
-7.81%
71.3
9.02%
KAZ MINERALS PLC
-28.30%
587.8
-8.35%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
-0.72%
80.2
22.40%
METRO
9.72%
11.8
-35.41%
ROLLS-ROYCE
7.11%
1058
16.62%
SIEMENS
-4.69%
114.2
3.16%
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:21p
EUROPE MARKETS
: Europe's Stock Benchmarks Log Second Straight Loss As Trade Worries Weigh
DJ
01:16p
Global trade spat weighs on markets, but Apple's $1-trillion valuation boosts Nasdaq
RE
01:12p
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: Stocks Shake Off Trade Concerns; Apple Lifts Nasdaq
DJ
01:05p
Apple hits $1 trillion mark, boosts Nasdaq and S&P
RE
12:55p
EUROPE
: Tariff threats and earnings disappointments dent European shares
RE
12:48p
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: FTSE slides to one-month low, Rolls-Royce powers ahead
RE
12:47p
LONDON MARKETS
: FTSE 100 Ends Lower As Trade Worries Offset Pound's Drop Following BOE Hike
DJ
10:45a
TSX at four-week low on trade worries
RE
09:53a
Trade Tensions Rattle U.S. Stocks
DJ
04:03a
Trade Tensions Rattle Global Stocks
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
AMAZON.COM
: Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2
VOLKSWAGEN
: Volkswagen Is Dogged by Emissions Scandal -- WSJ
3
ING GROEP
: ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
4
TESLA
: TESLA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5
Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
More news
HOT NEWS
BCE INC.
-1.97%
BCE : Canada's BCE quarterly profit misses estimates on higher expenses
INNERGEX RENEWABLE E.
+1.76%
TransCanada to Sell Cartier Wind Energy Stake to Innergex
TRANSCANADA CORPORAT.
+0.70%
TransCanada Boosted By New Assets, Tax Overhaul-- Earnings Review
COUNTRYWIDE PLC
-34.03%
Countrywide : Investors ditch UK's Countrywide after discounted share offer
ROLLS-ROYCE
+7.11%
Rolls Royce : Sees 2018 at Higher Half of Guidance; Swings to 1st Half Pretax Loss
GAM HOLDING
-14.91%
GAM : Shares plummet after GAM halts dealing in some bond funds
More news
4-traders.com :
Markets
News
Analysis
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
Contact us
Advertise
Legal informations
About us
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave