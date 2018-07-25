Log in
News : Markets
EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Seesaw As Earnings Season Rumbles On

07/25/2018 | 10:54am CEST

By Sara Sjolin, MarketWatch

Trump will meet with European Commission head Juncker in Washington later on Wednesday

European stocks struggled for direction on Wednesday as traders digested the latest batch of quarterly earnings and paused for breath after the prior day's rally.

Investors were also waiting for a key meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, hoping for a truce in the trade tensions.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 388.17, stalling after a 0.9% rally on Tuesday, which was its biggest advance in a month.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index lost 0.3% to 7,689.34, paring back from its highest close since June 14, hit on Tuesday.

Germany's DAX 30 index was down 0.1% at 12,672.77 on Wednesday, while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.2% to 5,445.88. The French index was lifted by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY) rising 1.6% after reporting a 41% jump in first-half profits .

Check out:European luxury stocks face a 30% drop in an all-out trade war, says UBS (https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.marketwatch.com/amp/story/guid/49BF7352-8F58-11E8-8FEE-CBB48482743B)

The euro was flat around $1.1688, while the pound was marginally higher at $1.3147.

What is driving the market?

Markets seesawed in Europe as investors waited for fresh catalysts after Tuesday's push higher. Earnings were still in focus, with more than 400 companies in the Stoxx 600 still waiting to release results. Of the 140 companies to have reported so far, 37% have beaten earnings forecast, while 61% have exceeded sales expectations.

Across the pond, U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will meet later on Wednesday to discuss trade. Trump has imposed tariffs on imports of European steel and aluminum and threatened new ones on cars, sparking concerns about the EU-U.S. alliance. Juncker will at Wednesday's meeting reportedly argue that Europe is Washington's friend and not trying to take advantage of its American ally.

What are strategists saying?

"Today's meeting between U.S. President Trump and EU Commission President Juncker could be decisive for broader risk sentiment. European car maker stocks will likely be in the eye of the storm, in light of U.S. threats for tariffs on EU car imports if the talks fail to bear fruit," said Andreas Georgiou, investment analyst at XM, in a note.

What's new in economics?

German business sentiment came in slightly better than expected, with the Ifo business climate index for July printing at 101.7 , compared with forecasts of a 101.5 reading. The index was at 101.8 in June.

Stock movers

SEB SA (SK.FR) rallied 9.2% after well-received earnings from the French small-appliances company.

Telefónica Deutschland AG (O2D.XE) jumped 8.5% after saying its net loss in the second quarter narrowed , and backing its full-year guidance.

Ryanair Holdings PLC rose 2.7% after the discount airline said it will cut capacity in Dublin by 20% amid pilot strikes in the Irish capital.

Linde AG advanced 0.9% after the chemical giant said profit rose more than 50% in the second quarter .

Indivior slumped 19% after the pharmaceutical company posted a 24% drop in second-quarter pretax profit .

STMicroelectronics NV lost 3.1%, even after reporting a jump in second-quarter profit .

ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.24% 5447.42 Real-time Quote.1.24%
DAX -0.15% 12667.66 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.05% 3480.49 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
GROUPE SEB 10.64% 163.1 Real-time Quote.-4.50%
INDIVIOR -20.93% 263.8747 Delayed Quote.-20.19%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -3.45% 14 End-of-day quote.-6.57%
STMICROELECTRONICS 4.12% 20.61 End-of-day quote.8.76%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.00% 388.23 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING 8.49% 3.927 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
