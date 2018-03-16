Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 01:44pm CET

By Sara Sjolin, MarketWatch

Germany's DAX reopens after connectivity glitch

European stock markets struggled for direction on Friday, as traders absorbed reports of another impending prominent departure from the U.S. administration, fueling worries about uncertainty in the White House, and disappointing inflation data for the eurozone.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.1% at 377.39, but switching between small gains and losses. The benchmark on track for a 0.3% weekly decline.

Germany's DAX 30 index rose 0.2% to 12,361.98. Trading in Frankfurt opened about 40 minutes late on Friday after a connectivity issue that prevented equal access for market participants to the trading system.

France's CAC 40 index was marginally higher at 5,268.47, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,149.88 .

What is driving the market?

Turmoil in the Trump administration has added to volatile trade, with the U.S. president expected to fire his national security adviser H.R. McMaster , according to news reports, which would be the second high-profile firing from the White House this week. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was replaced with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed that suggestion in a tweet late Thursday, but administration officials have reportedly confirmed it.

(https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/974468508074565632)

Concerns over a possible trade war between the U.S. and key trading partners were still weighing on investors' minds as well, analysts said. The White House said on Wednesday it will seek to trim the U.S.'s trade deficit with China by $100 billion, using tariffs. The European Union, meanwhile, was working to get the bloc exempt from the tariffs.

Closer to home, eurozone inflation data were in focus. Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said inflation in the currency union fell to 1.1% in February , down from an initial estimate of 1.2% and weaker than the 1.3% recorded in January. Weaker inflation could deter the European Central Bank from rolling back its aggressive quantitative-easing program later this year.

The euro slightly pared its gain after the report, buying $1.2324, compared with as high as $1.2337 ahead of the data. The euro fetched $1.2306 late Thursday in New York.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG rose 3.1% as the stock made its market debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange .

NEX Group PLC (NXG.LN) rallied 30% to GBP8.99 after confirming that it's received a preliminary takeover approach from CME Group Inc . (>> company sheet).

Altice rose 1.6% after the debt-laden telecoms company late Thursday said underlying earnings rose in the fourth quarter and that it was seeing some recovery in the French market.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (>> company sheet) dropped 3.7% as the home builder said while trading conditions in London and the southeast of the U.K. remain stable it doesn't plan to step up building.

What are strategists saying?

-- "Traders are continuing to tread lightly as worries about a possible trade war are still doing the rounds. Traders are tip-toeing around this morning as there is talk that President Trump will target China with tariffs. While no new developments have taken place, some bargain hunters are stepping in," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a note.

-- "The latest [inflation] data only strengthens the belief that we will see significant monetary policy divergence between the U.S. and eurozone this year," said Jacob Deppe, head of trading at Infinox, in a note.

"In fact, monetary policy could open a new front in a U.S./eurozone trade war. European exports, reliant on a cheap Euro, will benefit from a continuing dovish monetary policy," he added.

Stocks mentioned in the article : CME Group, Berkeley, Altice
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.00% 5267.61 Real-time Quote.-1.49%
DAX 0.12% 12357.95 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:02pStocks stage comeback with record inflows despite wilting returns - BAML
RE
01:58pMARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock-market Futures Struggle For Direction As Political Uncertainty Returns
DJ
01:50pDAX : Deutsche Bank boosts bonuses to 2.3 billion euros despite bigger 2017 loss
RE
01:44pEUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data
DJ
01:39pASIA MARKETS : Asian Stocks Log Mixed Finish At The Close Of A Choppy Week
DJ
01:15pS&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
12:59pTSX futures up ahead of factory data
RE
12:46pMARKET SNAPSHOT : U.S. Stock Futures Struggle As Political Worries Return To Haunt Investors
DJ
11:51aEUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data
DJ
11:31aM&A livens up European equity trading as STOXX heads for weekly loss
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
2AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
3CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
4EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : +70% CAGR TO BE ACHIEVED BY IOT DATA ANALYTICS MARKET BASED ON MARKET R..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.