EUROPE MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends At Break-even Level As Investors Brace For Possible U.K. Rate Hike

By Carla Mozee, MarketWatch

GVC betting big on U.S.; Morrisons shares rise after ratings upgrade

U.K. stocks pared losses to finish little changed Monday, aided by a bounce in shares of telecommunications company Vodafone, but the FTSE 100 benchmark was still weighed by the pound's strength as traders prepared for a possible interest-rate hike by the Bank of England.

How markets moved

The FTSE 100 ended down by less than 1 point to close at 7,700.85, but the index had been down by as much as 0.5% intraday. The tech and utility groups fell by the most, while the telecom and financial sectors closed higher. On Friday, the London benchmark closed 0.5% higher and ended with a third consecutive weekly advance.

The pound rose to $1.3142 from $1.3104 late Friday in New York.

What drove markets

A bounce up in Vodafone shares helped pull the FTSE 100 away from lower levels. But U.K. and European equities largely struggled in the penultimate trading day of July following Friday's selloff in U.S. internet-related stocks, including shares of Twitter after disappointing results and a downbeat outlook from the social-networking and online news site .

On Monday, the Nasdaq Composite was driving toward its lowest closing level in three weeks.

The pound's advance against the U.S. dollar also put the FTSE 100 under pressure. Sterling strength can weigh on U.K.-listed multinational companies as they make the most of their revenue overseas. The pound moved higher as investors looked ahead to Thursday's Bank of England meeting. Investors have widely priced in the prospect that policy makers, led by Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney, will lift the U.K.'s key rate to 0.75% from 0.5%.

The BOE's counterparts the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will release policy statements on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. While neither is expected to move on interest rates, the Fed is anticipated to signal again that more hikes are in the pipeline , while there's speculation the BOJ may tweak its trademark yield-curve control policy that aims to keep the 10-year Japanese government bond yield at nearly 0%.

Global trade tensions will remain in focus this week, with officials from the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Mexico set to meet in Geneva on Tuesday to discuss uniting against the U.S. Trump administration's threat to place tariffs on automobiles imports.

Meanwhile, China is ready to open talks with the U.K. about a free trade deal once Britain's has exited from the European Union in March, U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday, according to media reports (http://www.cityam.com/289933/china-ready-open-talks-uk-post-brexit-free-trade-deal-says).

With the last day of trading for July coming on Tuesday, the FTSE 100 was on course for a 0.8% monthly rise. That would follow June's loss of 0.5%.

What strategists are saying

-- "Expectations place the probability [of a BOE rate hike] above 80%. For me, this seems a bit rich as there is every chance that they don't hike, which could leave markets disappointed," said Dean Turner, U.K. economist at UBS Wealth Management, said in a note.

"Yes, the labor market stats are firm, but trends in wage growth do not suggest an immediate need to rein in monetary policy. On top of this is the outlook for the second half. A U.S. trade war with Europe seems to have been averted for now, which is a good thing, but the Brexit saga isn't any closer to its conclusion. And neither will it be for some months yet, which at the margin still poses a downside risk," wrote Turner.

-- "With Netflix, Facebook and now Twitter disappointing with results, investors are seriously questioning these advertising revenues based or subscription-based models," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, in a note.

"This original FAANG trade, which pretty much guaranteed impressive returns across previous years, suddenly looks a lot more complicated," said Lawler.

Stocks in focus

GVC Holdings jumped 5.4%, topping the FTSE 100, after the company said it is creating a sports betting and online gaming joint venture in the U.S. with MGM Resorts International (MGM). The U.S. Supreme Court in May cleared the way for states to allowing gambling on sporting events.

Vodafone Group PLC gained 3.6% following a Dealreporter report that activist investor Elliott has acquired a stake in the telecommunications company.

Sage Group PLC (SGE.LN), an accountancy-software specialist, fell 5.1%, as the U.S. tech selloff continued to sell off on Monday.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets rose 1.4% following a ratings upgrade to buy from neutral at UBS.

Economic news

British consumer borrowing remained broadly stable in June , according to figures released Monday by the Bank of England. Banks lent GBP5.4 billion ($7.08 billion) to consumers last month, net of repayments, compared with GBP5.3 billion in May.