Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: Italian Stocks End Sharply Lower As Country's Political Drama Weighs On Europe's Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/18/2018 | 06:54pm CEST

By Sara Sjolin, MarketWatch

FTSE MIB loses 1.5%, Italian yields post biggest weekly rise since 2016

European stocks on Friday retreated from an almost-four month high as uncertainty about Italian politics contributed to a downdraft in a market already jittery over trade tensions between global superpowers China and the U.S.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 index closed 0.3% lower at 394.67, breaking a three-day winning run. On Thursday , the pan-European benchmark ended at its highest level since Jan. 30, buoyed by a rally for oil-related companies.

For the week, the Stoxx 600 scored a 0.6% gain.

Italy's FTSE MIB Index slumped 1.5% to 23,449.65, as political developments in the country flustered markets. The index declined by 2.9% on the week, its largest weekly percentage decline since early March during the general election.

The yield on 10-year Italian bond rose 9 basis points to 2.222%, according to Tradeweb. Over the course of the week, the benchmark Italian yield has jumped 33.4 basis points, its sharpest ascent since the middle of 2016.

Germany's DAX 30 index lost 0.3% to end at 13,077.72, while France's CAC 40 index ticked down 0.1% to 5,614.51.

In the U.K., the FTSE 100 index slipped 0.1% to 7,778.79, pulling back from a record close logged on Thursday .

The euro fell to $1.1769 from $1.1794 late Thursday in New York.

What is driving the market?

Italian politics remained in focus on Friday after the country's two biggest populist parties agreed on a coalition program that included plans to cut taxes and increase fiscal spending, but no direct threat to Italy's membership of the eurozone.

The economic policies of the would-be government sets Italy on a possible collision course with Brussels that could revive memories of the eurozone debt crisis.

Credit-ratings firm DBRS warned on Thursday that the economic proposals from the 5 Star Movement and League could threaten Italy's credit rating, according to Reuters.

Traders also watched the latest in the U.S.-China trade dispute after U.S. President Donald Trump somewhat dashed hopes of a trade deal between the two countries. At a press conference on Thursday, Trump said he doubts that the negotiations will succeed because "China has become very spoiled" on trade.

What are strategists saying?

"Although we have to brace ourselves for significant noise, including clashes between Rome and Brussels, a truly disruptive crisis [in Italy] is probably not on the cards for now," said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, in a note.

"However, if highly-indebted Italy loosens the fiscal reins and reverses some recent reforms such as the 'Fornero' pension reform, the country would become vulnerable to a debt crisis if and when the next cyclical recession exposes the country's weaknesses," he added.

Stock movers

Ferrari NV lost 0.9% after the car maker named Antonio Picca Piccon as new chief financial officer , effective July 30. He'll take over from Alessandro Gili, who is leaving on May 31.

Glencore fell 4.4% after Bloomberg reported that the miner may face a formal bribery investigation (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-18/glencore-said-to-face-u-k-bribery-probe-over-congo-dealings-jhbxhab4) over its business conduct in Congo.

Shares of Cie. Financière Richemont SA (CFR.EB) slid 5.3% after the luxury-goods company reported full-year earnings .

"There has been much positivity in luxury post strong results across the space; therefore we see the higher-than-expected inventory buybacks, slight miss on underlying EBIT and lower-than-expected dividend as being slightly disappointing today," said analysts at UBS in a note.

Shares of AstraZeneca dropped 2% after the pharma giant reported core earnings that missed forecasts . Core operating profit--the company's preferred measure, which strips out one-time gains and impairments--fell to $896 million from $1.67 billion a year ago.

Ubisoft Entertainment jumped 4.5% after the French videogame maker reported full-year revenue ahead of forecasts.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -1.95% 5241 Delayed Quote.3.85%
CAC 40 -0.13% 5614.51 Real-time Quote.4.80%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT -5.27% 93.8 Delayed Quote.12.14%
DAX -0.28% 13077.72 Delayed Quote.1.52%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
GLENCORE -4.40% 380.35 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
MILAAN-FTSE/MIB 0.22% 22483.6 End-of-day quote.2.67%
STOXX EUR 600(P)-EUR 0.66% 395.79 End-of-day quote.1.71%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 4.47% 88.34 Real-time Quote.31.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06:54pEUROPE MARKETS: Italian Stocks End Sharply Lower As Country's Political Drama Weighs On Europe's Market
DJ
06:38pLONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Fall From Record As AstraZeneca, Mining Stocks Decline
DJ
06:38pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Struggles For Direction With Trade Talks, Yields In The Spotlight
DJ
06:21pEUROPE : European shares post best weekly streak since 2014
RE
06:18pFTSE : Commodities help FTSE seal eight-week winning streak
RE
05:56pPolitical risk hits Italy's stocks, bonds, euro; dollar gains again
RE
05:55pPolitical risk hits Italy's stocks, bonds, euro; dollar gains again
RE
05:48pTech, financials weigh on S&P, industrials prop up Dow
RE
05:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Little Changed, But on Track for Weekly Losses
DJ
04:52pTSX flat as health stocks offset losses in financials
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont targets more M&A after taking watc..
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : Acquires Fintech Startup -- WSJ
3CITIGROUP : CITIGROUP : Is Fined for IPO Lapses -- WSJ
4AP MOLLER-MAERSK : AP MOLLER MAERSK : Maersk's Fortunes Take Big Hit From Freight Rates and Fuel Costs -- WSJ
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair's last gasp

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.