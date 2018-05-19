Log in
EY : Announces Finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in New York

05/19/2018 | 05:05am CEST

NEW YORK, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced the finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in New York. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. These business leaders were selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala on June 12 at New York Marriott Marquis.

Shifting Strategies: 2014 EY Global Hedge Fund and Investor Survey (PRNewsFoto/Ernst & Young LLP)

The finalists are:

Away – Jen Rubio and Step Korey        
Biohaven Pharmaceuticals – Vlad Coric. MD
Bounce Exchange – Ryan Urban           
Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. – Sean Rotermund         
Datadog, Inc. - Alexis Lê-Quôc and Olivier Pomel
EquityZen -  Atish Davda          
EXLService Holdings, Inc. – Rohit Kapoor         
Fieldpoint Private – Robert Matthews    
Foursquare Labs, Inc. – Dennis Crowley and Jeff Glueck
Freshly – Michael Wystrach       
FSAstore.com/HSAstore.com - Jeremy Miller   
Greenhouse Software -  Daniel Chait     
Justworks, Inc. – Isaac Oates    
LATICRETE International, Inc. – David Rothberg 
Mack Weldon –Brian Berger      
NEST Fragrances -  Laura Slatkin          
Numerix LLC – Steven O'Hanlon
Pharmapacks – Andrew Vagenas and James Mastronardi
Plated - Nicholas Taranto          
Schweiger Dermatology Group, LLC – Eric Schweiger    
SCIOInspire, Corp. – Siva Namasivayam
SupplyHouse.com – Fernando Cunha and Joshua Meyerowitz
The Muse – Alexandra Cavoulacos and Kathryn Minshew
The Navigators Group, Inc. – Stanley Galanski   
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. – Patrick Walsh
Two Roads Brewing Company - Bradley Hittle    
United Biomedical, Inc.  - Louis Reese IV and Mei Mei Hu
UNTUCKit LLC - Chris Riccobono          
Workfusion – Max Yankelevich 
Zeel – Samer Hamadeh 

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. 

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards.  Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in Monaco in June 2019.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, Merrill Corporation and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In New York, sponsors also include Marsh, Empire Valuation Consultants, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Pine Hill Group, DLA Piper and SolomonEdwards Group.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network
EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/sgm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY
EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please visit ey.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-finalists-for-the-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2018-award-in-new-york-300651449.html

SOURCE EY


© PRNewswire 2018
