Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund : Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.073 Per Share

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE:EGIF) today announced the declaration of its monthly distribution of $0.073 per common share, payable August 31, 2018. Based on the Fund’s share price of $15.75 as of its close on August 6, 2018, the distribution represents an annualized yield 5.56%. Information regarding the distribution rate is included for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. The distribution rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

The following dates apply to this distribution:

Ex-Dividend Date: August 16, 2018 Record Date: August 17, 2018 Payable Date: August 31, 2018

A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than undistributed net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital. As required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be distributed to the Fund’s stockholders in the event that a portion of a monthly distribution is derived from sources other than undistributed net investment income. In January or February of each year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV for the previous calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The investment return, price, yields, market value and net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate with market conditions, and it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to NAV, which may increase the investor’s risk of loss. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective.

Investment return and principal value will fluctuate. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by Four Wood Capital Advisors LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Four Wood Capital Partners LLC, and subadvised by Eagle Asset Management, Inc. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

About Four Wood Capital Advisors LLC

Four Wood Capital Advisors LLC (“FWCA”) is the Fund’s investment advisor and is registered with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission as an investment advisor. FWCA is a New York Limited Liability Company formed in June 2012 to provide investment management and advisory services to registered investment companies and institutional investors. FWCA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Four Wood Capital Partners LLC.

About Eagle Asset Management, Inc.

Eagle Asset Management, Inc. (“Eagle”) provides institutional and individual investors with a broad array of equity and fixed income products designed to meet long-term goals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements”, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our fillings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact the Fund at 1.855.400.3927 or visit the Fund’s website at http://fwcapitaladvisors.com/egif for additional information.

