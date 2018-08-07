Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund : Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.073 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 12:05am CEST

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE:EGIF) today announced the declaration of its monthly distribution of $0.073 per common share, payable August 31, 2018. Based on the Fund’s share price of $15.75 as of its close on August 6, 2018, the distribution represents an annualized yield 5.56%. Information regarding the distribution rate is included for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. The distribution rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

The following dates apply to this distribution:

Ex-Dividend Date:     August 16, 2018
Record Date: August 17, 2018
Payable Date: August 31, 2018
 

A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than undistributed net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital. As required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be distributed to the Fund’s stockholders in the event that a portion of a monthly distribution is derived from sources other than undistributed net investment income. In January or February of each year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV for the previous calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The investment return, price, yields, market value and net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate with market conditions, and it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to NAV, which may increase the investor’s risk of loss. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective.

Investment return and principal value will fluctuate. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by Four Wood Capital Advisors LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Four Wood Capital Partners LLC, and subadvised by Eagle Asset Management, Inc. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

About Four Wood Capital Advisors LLC

Four Wood Capital Advisors LLC (“FWCA”) is the Fund’s investment advisor and is registered with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission as an investment advisor. FWCA is a New York Limited Liability Company formed in June 2012 to provide investment management and advisory services to registered investment companies and institutional investors. FWCA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Four Wood Capital Partners LLC.

About Eagle Asset Management, Inc.

Eagle Asset Management, Inc. (“Eagle”) provides institutional and individual investors with a broad array of equity and fixed income products designed to meet long-term goals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements”, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our fillings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact the Fund at 1.855.400.3927 or visit the Fund’s website at http://fwcapitaladvisors.com/egif for additional information.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/06EXTERRAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06AUTHORITIES : Contractor fatally shot by deputies in Georgia
AQ
08/06VECTOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06LAS VEGAS SANDS : Expands Commitment to Responsible Citizenship with Launch of Project Protect
PR
08/06RITE AID : and Albertsons Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Consideration
BU
08/06Retail Tech Venture Capitalist Indy Guha to Lead Signifyd’s Enterprise Marketing Team
BU
08/06CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : unions hammer out tentative agreements on contracts
AQ
08/06MULTIPLUS : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of dividends and interest on own capital
PU
08/06SYKES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Apple, YouTube, and others drop conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
2GREENLAND ACQUISITION CORP :oration Announces that Ordinary Shares, Rights, and Warrants to Commence Separa..
3COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Announces $200 Million Increase to Stock Repurchas..
4OTTER TAIL CORPORATION : Otter Tail Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings
5VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. : VALMONT INDUSTRIES : Acquires Industry-Leading Manufacturer of Engineered Overhead ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.