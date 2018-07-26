Eagle LNG Partners : Officially Opens Jacksonville’s First LNG Plant

Eagle LNG Partners (Eagle LNG) announced yesterday the official grand
opening of its Maxville LNG Facility. The plant which has been operating
since early 2018 has a production capacity of 200,000 liquefied natural
gas (LNG) gallons-per-day with a 1 million-gallon storage tank. Maxville
is built to supply Eagle LNG’s Marine Fuel Depot – Talleyrand located on
the Port of Jacksonville’s (JAXPORT) Talleyrand Marine Terminal.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005852/en/
Eagle LNG Maxville LNG Facility, Jacksonville (Photo: Business Wire)
Eagle LNG will fuel Crowley Maritimes’ two new LNG-powered Commitment
Class ships for U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico trade from its Talleyrand
marine fuel depot in addition to serving growing domestic and Caribbean
needs for clean-burning, economical LNG. The Maxville plant currently
loads LNG in ISO containers shipped to Puerto Rico for the
pharmaceutical industry.
Integral to supporting maritime fueling, Eagle LNG’s marine fuel depot
is a shore-side facility offering 500,000 gallons of LNG bunkering
capability, while occupying a small two-acre footprint which allows
bunkering at Crowley’s berth where their ships are homeported. The fuel
depot is the first of its kind world-wide. As a permanent marine
infrastructure, it delivers a long-term LNG bunkering solution at
JAXPORT for both domestic and international marine trade routes.
“Eagle LNG is investing millions of dollars creating small-scale LNG
infrastructure to supply LNG as a cleaner-burning, more economical fuel
alternative for marine bunkering and for export to the Caribbean,” said
Sean Lalani, President of Eagle LNG. “It represents the start of Eagle
LNG’s plans to build LNG infrastructure across the nation.”
Eagle LNG’s Maxville LNG Facility and the Eagle LNG Marine Fuel Depot -
Talleyrand are significant because each contributes to the LNG
infrastructure needed for shipping companies to comply with the
International Maritime Organization’s rule which requires the reduction
of marine fuel sulfur content by January 1, 2020.
Eagle LNG is also focused on completing its larger LNG export plant,
also to be constructed in Jacksonville, on the St. Johns River north of
JAXPORT. The new plant will have capacity to produce 1.5 million LNG
gallons-per-day with a 12 million-gallon storage tank, a marine jetty
and road tanker loading bay. It will supply LNG for power generation to
the Caribbean Islands plus domestic fuel and power markets.
The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is expected to approve the
larger export facility soon, with first LNG production anticipated from
the facility in 2020.
About Eagle LNG Partners
Eagle LNG Partners is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferus Natural Gas
Fuels LP and privately held by The Energy & Minerals Group. Eagle LNG
Partners is building LNG infrastructure across the United States to
supply clean burning, competitively priced fuel for the marine, remote
power, rail, oil and gas, and trucking industries. Eagle LNG Partners is
based in Houston, Texas. For additional information, please visit www.eaglelng.com.
About The Energy & Minerals Group (EMG)
EMG is the management company for a series of specialized private equity
funds. EMG focuses on investing across various facets of the global
natural resource industry including the upstream and midstream segments
of the energy complex. EMG has approximately $15 billion of regulatory
assets under management and approximately $10.5 billion in commitments
have been allocated across the energy sector since inception. For
additional information, please visit emgtx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005852/en/