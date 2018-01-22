EarthWater Interview up on Amazon Spark Interactive Videos as Amazon Launches Amazon Go

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / EarthWater, is a health and wellness company manufacturing mineral-infused high-alkaline beverages with a proprietary blend of Fulvic and Humic minerals essential to optimal health. The company released a new video interview on Amazon Spark. Amazon Spark is a place to discover things from people who share your interests. Whether you're looking for inspiration for home décor or seeking advice for the best long-distance running shoes, Spark makes it easy to discover - and shop - stories and ideas from a community that likes what you like. EarthWater is proud to be one of the company's featured on this new interactive video platform, which enables brand owners the opportunity to share in detail its products to interested Amazon customers. https://www.amazon.com/Spark/b?ie=UTF8&node=16907772011



The above 10 Minute Promo shot in December 2017 at the EarthWater's production and bottling facility in Texas with EarthWater President - Cash Riley Jr and EarthWater CEO - CJ Comu discussing the production process and health benefits of their core product, "FulHum". When the video was featured live on Amazon this leverages interactive streaming video to create new shopping experiences for customers.

EarthWater President - Cash Riley Jr., stated, "It's a great program, and a great way for us to enhance our platform and partnership with Amazon. As a company which distributes exclusively through Amazon, having an opportunity to share our products like this with a targeted audience on Amazon is a big plus. The past couple of times we've been able to participate on the program it's has been an awesome experience getting to understand the interactive features of the platform and see real time purchases on Amazon."

Amazon also launched "Amazon Go", a new kind of convenience store with no checkout required. Amazon created the world's most advanced shopping technology, so you never have to wait in line. With our Just Walk Out Shopping experience, simply use the Amazon Go app to enter the store, take the products you want, and go! No lines, no checkout, no kidding. First store is located at; 2131 7th Ave, Seattle, WA, 98119

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral-Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and ZenFul brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which combat free radicals, and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater is proud to have at its side a Board of Medical Advisors who utilize its products in their holistic approach to health and who advocate for the benefits of its natural list of ingredients. www.EarthWater.com

