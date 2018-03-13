EaseUS has just launched EaseUS MobiMover Free for Mac 3.0

CHENGDU, China, Mar 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EaseUS MobiMover Free is one of the best iPhone data transfer tools. Now, EaseUS has just launched the EaseUS MobiMover Free for Mac 3.0. This version could help you to transfer all kinds of iPhone data from/to your iOS devices with a Mac. You could easily manage iPhone/iPad data like photos, videos, audios, contacts, calendars on a Mac.



EaseUS MobiMover Free for Mac 3.0 will accomplish many kinds of transfer or managing tasks as long as you need. The function of it is as great as the Windows version. You could transfer data from the Mac to an iPhone/iPad, transfer data from iPhone/iPad to another device, transfer data from the device to this Mac, and customly manage data on this device.



Transfer data from the Mac to an iPhone/iPad:

Apple devices are made for greater things than just Phone or platfrom computer. You could transfer songs, movies, photos from the Mac to this iPhone to enrich the content and make it much more enjoyable with EaseUS MobiMover Free for Mac. Also, this tool is helpful to import the backup data from Mac back to the device.



Transfer data between iPhone/iPad:

It's a great thing to have a new iPhone, but it will be annoying to if you have to do a tons of work to just import data from old device to the new one. EaseUS MobiMover Free for Mac is excelent with this job. It will help you to import all hte contacts, notes, voice mails, books, Safari bookmarks, photos, videos, audios and other kinds of files from the old device with just a few clicks.



Transfer data from iPhone/iPad to Mac:

It is a safe and helpful move to back up device regularly. However, with iTunes, it may take hours to back up device every single time. EaseUS MobiMover Free for Mac will save the situation. With the function of transferring data from device to Mac, it will help you to back up all the important data, contacts, messages, photos, videos, voice mails, voice memos, notes, Safari Bookmarks within just a few minutes.



Manage iPhone/iPad content with the Custom Function:

Custom is the function to manage data on device with EaseUS MobiMover Free for Mac 3.0. All the data and files will be displayed in this function. It will be easy to find, add, edit, delete a file that you need. It also supports to delete all the data at once with no more than 3 clicks.



EaseUS MobiMover Free for Mac 3.0 could support all the iPhone/iPad and Mac devices which are popular now. With the help of EaseUS MobiMover, all the transfer managing work with iPhone/iPad will be amazingly easy and quickly.



