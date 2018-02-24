East Stroudsburg University Athletics : Steele, Kauffman Help Hit ESU Baseball Past Jefferson, 10-6

DINWIDDIE, Va. - Sophomore outfielder was 3-for-5 with a double, home run, four RBI and three runs, freshman third baseman had his second four-hit game of the season and redshirt senior left-hander threw 3.1 scoreless relief innings in East Stroudsburg University's 10-6 win over Jefferson (formerly Philadelphia University) in non-conference baseball on Friday.

Steele hit a three-run homer, the first of his career, as part of a five-run fourth, giving ESU (2-3) a 6-0 lead, before Jefferson tied it at 6-6 through six innings.

The Warriors reclaimed the lead on an RBI double by Kauffman in the seventh, and junior OF homered - his third of the year in five games - for the first run in a three-run eighth.

Pepio got the final out of Jefferson's four-run sixth inning and blanked the Rams the rest of the way. He allowed four hits, struck out three and walked one in getting the final 10 outs of the game.

Sophomore , who threw 5.0 scoreless in the season opener vs. Le Moyne last Friday, posted zero's through the first 4.0 frames before Jefferson scored twice in the fifth. He was responsible for one of the four runs in the sixth, finishing with 5.0 innings (3 runs, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). His nine strikeouts are a career-best.

Pepio has allowed one run in 7.2 innings over three appearances this spring.

ESU had 13 hits and 19 baserunners off six Jefferson pitchers.

Kauffman was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run, reaching in all five of his plate appearances.

Cina (2-for-5, HR) and senior 1B (2-for-5, double, 2 runs) had two hits each.

ESU opened the scoring in the second as Renaud hit a two-out double and Steele followed with an RBI single.

In the fourth, ESU opened its 6-0 lead on singles by redshirt junior DH and Renaud, Steele's three-run homer, a double by Kauffman, walk by sophomore SS and two-run, two-out double by sophomore OF .

Jefferson's Brandon Quaranta hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and the Rams used a hit batter, two walks, single and double to score four in the sixth.

Kauffman's go-ahead double made it 7-6 after seven innings. Cina hit a leadoff homer in the eight, and the Warriors scored two unearned runs, including an RBI single by Kauffman.

The Warriors play Saint Rose in a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

