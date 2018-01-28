Eastern University Athletics : Cold-Shooting Costs Women's Basketball at DeSales

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.- After battling through a tough defensive first half, Eastern University Women's Basketball was unable to muster enough offense to stay with the host DeSales University Bulldogs en route to a 60-33 loss. led the Eagles with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Eagles made only 3-of-12 shots from the floor in the first quarter and trailed 16-6, but a solid defensive stretch in the second allowed the Eagles to close the gap to 21-19 on a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in the half. The Bulldogs scored as time expired, but with the 13-7 scoring edge in the period, the Eagles were within striking distance at intermission.

The Eagles were only 8-of-24 in the first half.

When opened the second half with a 3-pointer, it looked as though the Eagles offensive fortunes might shift. That, however, did not happen. The Bulldogs answered with a 3-pointer on their next possession and rattled off 12 more points before Robinson scored inside to end the Eastern drought with just under four minutes to play in the third. DeSales outscored Eastern 23-to-9 in the period to seize control of the game.

While the Eagles defensive intensity stayed constant, the team's shooting woes deepened the fourth quarter. Eastern made only 2-of-15 shots in the final frame.

Leandra Sterner scored 16 points to lead DeSales (10-9, 5-3 MAC Freedom).

Eastern (4-15, 1-7 MAC Freedom) will host Misericordia at 6:00 pm on Wednesday.