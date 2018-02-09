Eastern University Athletics : Hadeed Recognized by Inside Lacrosse

BALTIMORE- Inside Lacrosse Magazine released it's Division III Preseason All-America list. The Inside Lacrosse staff selected Eastern University Senior goalkeeper as an Honorable Mention Preseason All-American.

In 2017, Hadeed led the nation in save percentage and was fifth in goals allowed in his second season as a starter. He stopped 63.5 percent of the shots he faced. Only seven other goalies in Division III were over 60 percent.

The Eastern defense should again be a strength of the team, but the Eagles will face several early tests. In the first six weeks of the schedule, the Eagles will face five teams in the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Top 25. The first of those games will be this Saturday on Olson Field at 1:00 against No. 3 York College.

