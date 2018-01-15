Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eaton :, US Department of Energy to Enhance Collaboration on Innovative Energy Solutions at National Renewable Energy Lab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 06:46pm CET

To expedite research and commercialization of new energy-related technologies, power management company Eaton and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have entered into a cooperative agreement to co-locate approximately 15 members of Eaton’s Corporate Research and Technology team at NREL’s Energy Systems Integration Facility (ESIF) in Golden, Colorado. NREL is the DOE's primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005541/en/

“This first-of-its-kind agreement for Eaton and NREL is an exciting next step in our long relationship,” said Ramanath Ramakrishnan, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Eaton. “By having Eaton engineers on-site every day, we will be able to substantially accelerate the innovation process by more closely leveraging NREL’s energy integration infrastructure. This infrastructure, combined with Eaton’s ability to mitigate the risks associated with early-stage technologies, will help us more efficiently translate ideas into next generation solutions.”

For more than a decade, Eaton and NREL have collaborated on a comprehensive portfolio of joint programs that includes optimizing energy systems for microgrids, buildings and communities, and developing a predictive battery management system for hybrid electric vehicles. This new agreement augments this relationship by enabling both organizations to collaborate closely on the evolving state of energy solutions such as microgrids, energy storage systems and grid intelligence.

“NREL’s industry partnerships are integral to the advanced energy research revolutionizing the global energy landscape,” said Dr. Martin Keller, NREL’s director. “This on-site, direct collaboration allows our fully-integrated teams to expand knowledge related to grid integration and power management."

Igor Stamenkovic, director, global technology, will lead the team on behalf of Eaton.

Follow Eaton on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or view our Slideshare.

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:14p REPSOL YPF : launches the Share Acquisition Plan 2018, approved by the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 30, 2015
07:13p AQUA METALS INC : AQMS The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Aqua Metals, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2018
07:13p QUDIAN INC - ADR : IMPORTANT STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Stockholders That Important Deadline Nears
07:11p El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Yuba City, CA
07:09p VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
07:09p China Fatty Acid Markets Report 2018 - Research and Markets
07:07p CHINA FRACTIONAL HORSEPOWER MOTORS MARKETS REPORT 2018 : Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts through 2022 and 2027 - Research and Markets
07:06p INSTRUCTURE : to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference
07:06p MAUREL & PROM : Half-year balance on the liquidity contract made with NATIXIS
07:04p Activist hedge fund Elliott discloses stake in GKN
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SK HYNIX INC : End of a chip boom? Memory chip price drop spooks investors
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Delivers Record 718 Aircraft in 2017, Beating Expectations
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Ford plans $11 billion investment, 40 electrified vehicles by 2022
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Auto1 says no need for IPO after Softbank invests
5CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP : CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Legendary U.S. investor Boone Pickens closes energy hedge fund ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.