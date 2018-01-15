Eaton :, US Department of Energy to Enhance Collaboration on Innovative Energy Solutions at National Renewable Energy Lab

To expedite research and commercialization of new energy-related
technologies, power management company Eaton and the U.S. Department of
Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have entered
into a cooperative agreement to co-locate approximately 15 members of
Eaton’s Corporate Research and Technology team at NREL’s Energy Systems
Integration Facility (ESIF) in Golden, Colorado. NREL
is the DOE's primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy
efficiency research and development.
“This first-of-its-kind agreement for Eaton and NREL is an exciting next
step in our long relationship,” said Ramanath Ramakrishnan, executive
vice president and chief technology officer, Eaton. “By having Eaton
engineers on-site every day, we will be able to substantially accelerate
the innovation process by more closely leveraging NREL’s energy
integration infrastructure. This infrastructure, combined with Eaton’s
ability to mitigate the risks associated with early-stage technologies,
will help us more efficiently translate ideas into next generation
solutions.”
For more than a decade, Eaton and NREL have collaborated on a
comprehensive portfolio of joint programs that includes optimizing
energy systems for microgrids, buildings and communities, and developing
a predictive battery management system for hybrid electric vehicles.
This new agreement augments this relationship by enabling both
organizations to collaborate closely on the evolving state of energy
solutions such as microgrids,
energy
storage systems and grid
intelligence.
“NREL’s industry partnerships are integral to the advanced energy
research revolutionizing the global energy landscape,” said Dr. Martin
Keller, NREL’s director. “This on-site, direct collaboration allows our
fully-integrated teams to expand knowledge related to grid integration
and power management."
Igor Stamenkovic, director, global technology, will lead the team on
behalf of Eaton.
