Echo International : MAJOR TRANSACTION FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Echo International Holdings Group Limited 毅 高（ 國 際 ）控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8218)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements dated 12 December 2017, 15 December 2017, 31 January 2018, 28 March 2018, 27 April 2018 and 28 June 2018 of Echo International Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company'') in relation to the acquisition of the Target Company (collectively, the ''Announcements''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, a circular containing (the ''Circular''), amongst other things, (i) further information on the Target Company, the SPA and the transactions contemplated hereunder, including the issue of the Consideration Shares under the Specific Mandate; (ii) the financial information of the Target Group; (iii) the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Group; (iv) further details of the proposed grant of the Specific Mandate; and (v) the notice of the EGM, in accordance with the requirements under the GEM Listing Rules, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 July 2018.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 30 September 2018.

By order of the Board

Echo International Holdings Group Limited

Cheng Yeuk Hung

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Yan Yee, Ms. Cheng Yeuk Hung, Ms. Zhou Jia Lin, and Mr. Leung Kwok Kuen, Jacob, the non-executive Director is Mr. Chan Chun Kit, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wai Yuen, Mr. Cheung Chin Wa, Angus and Ms. Zhou Ying

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company.

