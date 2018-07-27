Log in
Echo International : MAJOR TRANSACTION FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

07/27/2018 | 06:22am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

Echo International Holdings Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8218)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements dated 12 December 2017, 15 December 2017, 31 January 2018, 28 March 2018, 27 April 2018 and 28 June 2018 of Echo International Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company'') in relation to the acquisition of the Target Company (collectively, the ''Announcements''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, a circular containing (the ''Circular''), amongst other things, (i) further information on the Target Company, the SPA and the transactions contemplated hereunder, including the issue of the Consideration Shares under the Specific Mandate; (ii) the financial information of the Target Group; (iii) the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Group; (iv) further details of the proposed grant of the Specific Mandate; and (v) the notice of the EGM, in accordance with the requirements under the GEM Listing Rules, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 July 2018.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 30 September 2018.

By order of the Board

Echo International Holdings Group Limited

Cheng Yeuk Hung

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Yan Yee, Ms. Cheng Yeuk Hung, Ms. Zhou Jia Lin, and Mr. Leung Kwok Kuen, Jacob, the non-executive Director is Mr. Chan Chun Kit, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wai Yuen, Mr. Cheung Chin Wa, Angus and Ms. Zhou Ying

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquires, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will be published on the Stock Exchange's website atwww.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website atwww.echogroup.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Echo International Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 04:21:07 UTC
