Eckrich® Teams Up With SHOP ‘n SAVE to Honor Local Military Family

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, July 28, Eckrich® partnered with local grocery retailer SHOP ‘n SAVE to surprise one local Pennsylvania military family with $5,000 in groceries in recognition of their service and sacrifice.



For the second consecutive year, Eckrich hosted a special presentation to honor Bryan Moore and his family at the 2018 SHOP ‘n SAVE Westmoreland County Airshow at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pa. The makers of naturally hardwood smoked sausage and perfectly seasoned deli meats are proud to continue their commitment to honor, thank, and support military families across the country.

Bryan Moore served as a Petty Officer 2nd Class in the United States Navy, completing a total of 17 years in the service. Moore served in active duty for four years working in Aviation Electronics at Virginia Beach. He later transitioned to serve in the Navy Reserves where he reclassified to the Navy Construction Battalion working as a Navy Seabee. Moore completed one deployment to Afghanistan and three sea deployments. Moore now resides in Pennsylvania with his wife and two children.

“I can’t thank Eckrich and SHOP ‘n SAVE enough for their generous gift to my family. Their efforts to support servicemen and women are greatly valued by the local military community. With two children, I know this will go to good use in our house,” said Bryan Moore.

“Eckrich was thrilled to be back at the SHOP ‘n SAVE Westmoreland County Airshow and to be involved in such a fun-filled and momentous occasion. It is part of Eckrich’s long history and strong values to support our nation’s armed forces,” said Michael Baughman, director of marketing for Smithfield Foods. “Eckrich is proud to collaborate with SHOP ‘n SAVE to show our collective appreciation to the Moore family for all that they have given.”

