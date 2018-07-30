Econolite : Wins $21.9 Million Caltrans Contract

Econolite to upgrade transportation infrastructure in Los Angeles County

Econolite, the leader in one-stop-shop traffic management solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a $21.9 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to provide transportation infrastructure upgrades in Caltrans District 7 – Los Angeles County region. Under terms of the contract, Econolite will provide traffic system modernization for Caltrans highways in District 7 through December 2020.

“The vital arteries in District 7 handle more than 100 million vehicle miles traveled daily and this transportation infrastructure upgrade represents a significant step toward enhancing safety and mobility for citizens and visitors in Los Angeles County,” said Rodney Mathis, Econolite Vice President of Systems.

The project calls for upgrading and replacing more than 3,000 detection sensors, as well as installing new signal controllers, and traffic cabinets. The scope of the work also includes deploying new communications systems, including wireless, at the specified project locations throughout Los Angeles County.

“This contract award affirms Caltrans’ vision and commitment to safety and mobility of the traveling public. We are delighted and privileged to offer our broad range of products and services meeting the infrastructure upgrade needs of one of the largest counties in the nation,” said Mathis. “As the leader in one-stop-shop traffic management solutions, Econolite is well-positioned to meet the unique demands of this large-scale transportation upgrade project that will enhance safety and the overall commuting experience across Los Angeles County.”

