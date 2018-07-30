Econolite : Wins $21.9 Million Caltrans Contract

Econolite, the leader in one-stop-shop traffic management solutions,
today announced that it has been awarded a $21.9 million contract by the
California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to provide
transportation infrastructure upgrades in Caltrans District 7 – Los
Angeles County region. Under terms of the contract, Econolite will
provide traffic system modernization for Caltrans highways in District 7
through December 2020.
“The vital arteries in District 7 handle more than 100 million vehicle
miles traveled daily and this transportation infrastructure upgrade
represents a significant step toward enhancing safety and mobility for
citizens and visitors in Los Angeles County,” said Rodney Mathis,
Econolite Vice President of Systems.
The project calls for upgrading and replacing more than 3,000 detection
sensors, as well as installing new signal controllers, and traffic
cabinets. The scope of the work also includes deploying new
communications systems, including wireless, at the specified project
locations throughout Los Angeles County.
“This contract award affirms Caltrans’ vision and commitment to safety
and mobility of the traveling public. We are delighted and privileged to
offer our broad range of products and services meeting the
infrastructure upgrade needs of one of the largest counties in the
nation,” said Mathis. “As the leader in one-stop-shop traffic management
solutions, Econolite is well-positioned to meet the unique demands of
this large-scale transportation upgrade project that will enhance safety
and the overall commuting experience across Los Angeles County.”
About Econolite
Econolite’s Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions ease
traffic congestion, provide safer mobility and improves quality of life.
As the one-stop-shop leader for traffic management systems, sensor
products, and services, our broad offerings also include planning and
design of turnkey, multi-modal transportation systems, software
engineering, traffic network implementation, integration, operations,
and maintenance. Econolite is committed to the advancement of connected
and autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and cybersecurity. For more
information, visit us at www.econolite.com
