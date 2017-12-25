Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eczacibasi Yatirim Ortakligi : VitrA makes its mark on the 2017 R&D Center Summit!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 02:54pm CET

Turkey's Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Dr. Faruk Özlü and Executive Vice President of the Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division Ali Aköz

Five-year winner of the 'Most Successful R&D Center' award in its industry, VitrA Innovation Center now also earned the title of 'Second-Best R&D Center in Turkey'.

For the fifth consecutive year, Turkey's Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology has named VitrA Innovation Center the 'Most Successful R&D Center' in Turkey's glass and ceramics industry based on the Ministry's Performance Index for R&D Centers. The Ministry also announced the top three R&D centers overall from among 751 centers in diverse industries around Turkey. In this inter-industry comparison, VitrA Innovation Center placed second, leaving behind many of Turkey's most prominent R&D operations.

At a ceremony that took place on 20 December 2017 during the 6 Summit of Private Sector R&D Centers, Ali Aköz, Vice President of the Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division, and Boğaç Şimşir, Director of VitrA Innovation Center, received the two awards from Turkey's Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Dr. Faruk Özlü.
In a related statement, Ali Aköz said, 'Together, innovation, design and sustainability comprise the path we must follow to realize Eczacıbaşı's vision of contributing to modern, healthy and high-quality living. Innovation is also the growth dynamo of the Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division. Every year, we allocate a significant portion of our turnover to R&D activities. In 2011, with the establishment of VitrA Innovation Center, we began managing our R&D effort through a single organization. Since then, our patent applications have increased 10-fold, making us one of the highest patent applicants in Turkey. In line with our responsibility as Turkey's second-best R&D center and indisputable R&D leader in our industry, we will continue to search for, find, and develop innovations that add value to the lives of users.'

Eczacibasi Yatirim Holding Ortakligi AS published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 13:54:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:23p Global Adventure Motorcycles Market - Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Vendor Analysis| Technavio
04:19p CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement Vice Chairman of the Board elected of CTBC Asset Management Co.,Ltd.
04:18p WAL MART STORES : Kids and Cops go shopping
04:17p GENERAL ELECTRIC : DEWA, General Electric discuss closer ties
04:15p MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : Awarded EPCC Contract for Tyra Redevelopment Project by Maersk Oil
04:15p SAIPEM : Decision of the Arbitrators on the LPG Dispute with Sonatrach
04:15p GAZPROM : Austria to Set New Record for Russian Gas Imports in 2017
04:15p ADES INTERNATIONAL : Signs PSA for 3 Operational Offshore Jack-up Rigs
04:15p BASHNEFT : Board of Directors Approved the Terms of Out-of-Court Settlement with Sistema
04:14p MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Final Settlement of Brent Oil Futures Contract in January 2019
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Changes Its Course -- WSJ
2SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD : SHOPRITE : The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, N.Y., Barbara Bedell column
3APPLE : APPLE : New Phones Notch Modest Start -- WSJ
4CSX : CSX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Direct..
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Iraq has not reached agreement with Exxon on southern oilfields - oil ..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.