Eczacibasi Yatirim Ortakligi : VitrA makes its mark on the 2017 R&D Center Summit!

Turkey's Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Dr. Faruk Özlü and Executive Vice President of the Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division Ali Aköz

Five-year winner of the 'Most Successful R&D Center' award in its industry, VitrA Innovation Center now also earned the title of 'Second-Best R&D Center in Turkey'.

For the fifth consecutive year, Turkey's Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology has named VitrA Innovation Center the 'Most Successful R&D Center' in Turkey's glass and ceramics industry based on the Ministry's Performance Index for R&D Centers. The Ministry also announced the top three R&D centers overall from among 751 centers in diverse industries around Turkey. In this inter-industry comparison, VitrA Innovation Center placed second, leaving behind many of Turkey's most prominent R&D operations.

At a ceremony that took place on 20 December 2017 during the 6 Summit of Private Sector R&D Centers, Ali Aköz, Vice President of the Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division, and Boğaç Şimşir, Director of VitrA Innovation Center, received the two awards from Turkey's Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Dr. Faruk Özlü.

In a related statement, Ali Aköz said, 'Together, innovation, design and sustainability comprise the path we must follow to realize Eczacıbaşı's vision of contributing to modern, healthy and high-quality living. Innovation is also the growth dynamo of the Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division. Every year, we allocate a significant portion of our turnover to R&D activities. In 2011, with the establishment of VitrA Innovation Center, we began managing our R&D effort through a single organization. Since then, our patent applications have increased 10-fold, making us one of the highest patent applicants in Turkey. In line with our responsibility as Turkey's second-best R&D center and indisputable R&D leader in our industry, we will continue to search for, find, and develop innovations that add value to the lives of users.'