EdgeMicro : Executives To Be Featured Speakers At Connectivity Expo

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeMicro, which has the most flexible, fast and scalable approach for deploying micro data centers at the edge, will have a prominent role at this week's Connectivity Expo (Connect (X)), which showcases the innovative technology, underlying infrastructure, and partner ecosystem driving the future of communications. In addition to having featured speaking slots at the conference, EdgeMicro will have a prototype of its edge computing micro data center on the show floor for demos and tours.

Connect (X) was created by the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) to bring together the buyers and sellers of connectivity solutions to showcase the latest innovative technologies and vital infrastructure driving the future of communications. The conference takes place May 21-24, 2018 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Greg Pettine will speak on a featured panel entitled, "Enabling Technologies at the Edge: SDN, NFV, Cloud, Fog and Cloudlets," which discusses the transformation of telecom networks driven by trends like 5G, consumer video, Internet of Things and more. This panel takes place Tuesday, May 22 at 9:00 am ET .

will speak on a featured panel entitled, "Enabling Technologies at the Edge: SDN, NFV, Cloud, Fog and Cloudlets," which discusses the transformation of telecom networks driven by trends like 5G, consumer video, Internet of Things and more. This panel takes place at . Josh Snowhorn will speak on an spotlighted panel entitled, "The Next Wave in Digital Co-Location: The Convergence of Datacenters, Towers and the Cloud at the Edge of the Network," which will discuss the future of wireless networks and digital infrastructure to support the evolving needs of end users. The panel takes place Tuesday, May 22 at 11:55 am ET .

EdgeMicro will have a prototype of its Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) edge micro data centers on the show floor of the Connectivity Expo, allowing conference attendees to see the next generation of edge computing in person. The EdgeMicro data center will be centrally located as a focal point of the show floor near the Connections Café. EdgeMicro is implementing this solution in an initial wave of 30 cities in the United States to bring content and computing services closer to end users than ever before possible while also solving critical business challenges for content companies and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). Since the company's launch in Q4 2017, it has achieved a number of significant milestones including:

Contracts for pilot projects with a number of the world's largest content companies and MNOs

Independent lab tests to confirm the latency and performance metrics for EdgeMicro's unique edge micro data center technology

Completion of a significant round of angel funding with influential investors who have colocation, interconnection, wireless and datacenter operations expertise

Transitioning key founding board members of the company to full-time leadership roles (Josh Snowhorn, Anton Kapela and Loren Zweig )

and ) Winning the Competitive Carrier Association's (CCA) startup showcase competition, which recognizes the most exciting emerging company in the telecommunications industry

Download the "Guide to Winning at the Edge" to learn more about how EdgeMicro's solution brings together content providers, MNOs, fiber companies and wireless real-estate owners to improve customer experience while also delivering financial benefits for all stakeholders.

About EdgeMicro

EdgeMicro is facilitating the new mobile internet era by bringing content and computing services closer to end users than ever before – a milestone in the evolution of the internet. Built by an elite team with peering, wireless and data center expertise, EdgeMicro leverages a proven colocation model to enhance the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) ecosystem. EdgeMicro has created a model to deploy hundreds of micro data centers at towers and other locations including: metro fiber splice junctions, empty COs, rooftops, parking lots, etc. The uncoupling of the EdgeMicro solution from any single real estate source, location or vendor allows for diversity of network access. The model brings together MNOs, content providers, fiber companies and telecom real-estate owners to dramatically improve customer experience while also delivering significant financial benefits. For more information, visit www.edgemicro.com.

Media Contact

Rich Miller

Miller Strategic Communications, Inc.

Phone: 303-877-3966

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgemicro-executives-to-be-featured-speakers-at-connectivity-expo-300651940.html

SOURCE EdgeMicro