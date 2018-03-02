Log in
Edgewater Networks Announces Launch of the EdgeMarc 2900e PoE Intelligent Edge

03/02/2018 | 01:30am CET

Edgewater Networks, the market leader in Network Edge Orchestration, announced the availability of the EdgeMarc 2900e Power over Ethernet (PoE) Intelligent Edge. Edgewater Networks’ EdgeMarc 2900e PoE Intelligent Edge devices are ideally suited for Hosted PBX applications that require PoE functionality to power IP endpoints. This solution enables service providers to easily support locations with less than 12 phones with a single device (larger implementations can utilize external PoE switches). EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges scale according to user demands, allowing service providers to deliver high quality VoIP solutions to customers of all sizes and network configurations.

The EdgeMarc 2900e PoE offers 12 fully managed PoE ports as well as dual Ethernet and Optical WAN connections to extend the capabilities of Edgewater Networks’ Network Edge Orchestration platform. The EdgeMarc 2900e PoE supports two WAN connections up to 1 Gbps and can be used for Small and Medium Business applications. “We’re excited to announce the availability of the EdgeMarc 2900e PoE that enables service providers to provide an all-in-one solution for small office implementations,” said Chris Kolstad, VP of Product Management at Edgewater Networks.

The EdgeMarc 2900 platform is also available as part of Edgewater Networks’ Cloud2Edge Complete SaaS-based service delivery model. Cloud2Edge Complete provides full EdgeView Service Control Center functionality, pooled software licenses for concurrent calls, and Technical Support and Maintenance. It lowers the barrier to entry for many customers, as the upfront capital procurement is replaced by a monthly subscription offer. Cloud2Edge Complete is a cost effective and efficient way to consume Edgewater Networks’ products and services.

About Edgewater Networks, Inc.

Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networks’ solutions to simplify customer premises configurations for quick and smooth installations, reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView Service Control Center, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, and the QuickConnect Interoperability Lab. To learn more, please visit www.edgewaternetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.


© Business Wire 2018
