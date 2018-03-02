Edgewater Networks Announces Launch of the EdgeMarc 2900e PoE Intelligent Edge

Edgewater Networks, the market leader in Network Edge Orchestration,
announced the availability of the EdgeMarc 2900e Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Intelligent Edge. Edgewater Networks’ EdgeMarc 2900e PoE
Intelligent Edge devices are ideally suited for Hosted PBX applications
that require PoE functionality to power IP endpoints. This solution
enables service providers to easily support locations with less than 12
phones with a single device (larger implementations can utilize external
PoE switches). EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges scale according to user
demands, allowing service providers to deliver high quality VoIP
solutions to customers of all sizes and network configurations.
The EdgeMarc 2900e PoE offers 12 fully managed PoE ports as well as dual
Ethernet and Optical WAN connections to extend the capabilities of
Edgewater Networks’ Network Edge Orchestration platform. The EdgeMarc
2900e PoE supports two WAN connections up to 1 Gbps and can be used for
Small and Medium Business applications. “We’re excited to announce the
availability of the EdgeMarc 2900e PoE that enables service providers to
provide an all-in-one solution for small office implementations,” said
Chris Kolstad, VP of Product Management at Edgewater Networks.
The EdgeMarc 2900 platform is also available as part of Edgewater
Networks’ Cloud2Edge Complete SaaS-based service delivery model.
Cloud2Edge Complete provides full EdgeView Service Control Center
functionality, pooled software licenses for concurrent calls, and
Technical Support and Maintenance. It lowers the barrier to entry for
many customers, as the upfront capital procurement is replaced by a
monthly subscription offer. Cloud2Edge Complete is a cost effective and
efficient way to consume Edgewater Networks’ products and services.
About Edgewater Networks, Inc.
Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in
enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and
enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networks’ solutions to simplify
customer premises configurations for quick and smooth installations,
reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The
company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with
its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView
Service Control Center, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, and the QuickConnect
Interoperability Lab. To learn more, please visit www.edgewaternetworks.com
or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301006691/en/