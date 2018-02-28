Edgybees : Raises $5.5 Million Seed Round to Save Lives with Augmented Reality

Edgybees,
whose technology enables augmented reality (AR) on high speed platforms
like drones and cars, and whose First Response app has been used by
emergency teams responding to the Northern California wildfires and
post-hurricane flooding in Florida, today announced the completion of a
$5.5 million seed round. The round included Motorola Solutions Venture
Capital, and Verizon Ventures. Venture firms OurCrowd, 8VC, NfX, and
Aspect Ventures also participated.
The Company will use the funding to bring its AR technology to new
verticals, including defense, smart cities, automotive, and broadcast
media.
Edgybees enables developers to create realistic, immersive experiences
that layer three dimensional visuals over live video from fast-moving
cameras. Its patent-pending algorithms stream video and data from
cameras mounted on cars, aerial platforms, or body-worn accessories and
can maintain virtual overlays locked against the real world.
Edgybees technology was first applied to an AR racing game for drones,
released in conjunction with drone leader DJI in early 2017. Later that
year, Edgybees released First Response, a drone-flying app being used by
emergency responders to orient themselves in confusing environments and
to better track rapidly evolving circumstances. The drone flying app was
first used by officials operating in the Florida Keys in the aftermath
of Hurricane Irma, where they leveraged mapping overlays to identify
distress calls in flooded areas. First Response was most recently used
by local authorities to keep firemen out of harm’s way, during the
Northern California fires last October.
Co-founder and CEO Adam Kaplan says, “What started as technology
powering a racing game is now saving lives around the world. The
overwhelming response by commercial and industrial drone users looking
to leverage AR, and partner with us in the fields of fire, public
safety, and search & rescue has been amazing, and we can’t wait to
expand the next set of drone applications into new markets.”
OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved says, “At OurCrowd we are particularly happy to
invest in groundbreaking tech companies who believe they will change the
world. What makes Edgybees so special is that they have already
demonstrated that their drone software can save lives in addition to
making software history by enabling Augmented Reality at high speed.”
Verizon Ventures’ Merav Rotem-Naaman says, “Edgybees’ technology aims to
bring AR to much more challenging circumstances than currently possible
– on fast-moving outdoor devices like drones and cars. As a leader in
both fleet management for cars and drones, as well as in immersive
consumer digital experiences, Verizon Ventures is excited to back this
technology.”
Motorola Solutions Chief Technology Officer Paul Steinberg says,
“Motorola Solutions is committed to exploring technology-driven
solutions to our customers’ challenges. We see powerful potential for
Edgybees’ AR software to help us deliver rich, real-time intelligence to
public safety and commercial users during the moments that matter.”
The Edgybees founding team includes CEO Adam Scott Kaplan; who
co-founded and served as an executive in technology companies including
Xennex Inc. (acquired by Biotime Inc.), Athoc (acquired by Blackberry),
and Digital Guardian and Tonian (acquired by Primary Data); CTO Menashe
Haskin, who formally managed the Israeli development office of Amazon
Prime Air and holds over 35 US patents in the fields of aerospace, video
and vision processing, data processing and communication; and Director
of Platform Nitay Megides, a robotics and drone expert, who served in
the elite Israeli Defense Forces 8200 Unit, and specializes in drone
hardware and software design and architecture.
About Edgybees:
Edgybees Ltd. created the world’s first augmented reality development
platform for fast-moving platforms like cars, airplanes and UAS, and
body-worn accessories. Edgybees is headquartered in Israel and has
offices in Europe and the United States. For more information, visit www.edgybees.com.
