Edible Vegetable Oil Market in China 2018-2022: Serious Overcapacity & Intense Market Competition - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/31/2018 | 04:34pm CEST

The "Research Report on China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China, the European Union and India are the top 3 consumers of edible vegetable oils. The per capita consumption of edible vegetable oils keeps growing in China with the development of China's economy and the improvement of people's living standard. It increased from 7.7 kg in 1996 to 25 kg in 2016, exceeding the global per capita consumption.

As Chinese consumers require more in the health benefits and nutritional value of edible oils, high-end oils such as olive oil and sunflower seed oil are gaining market share, which brings about increasingly fierce competition to the industry. Top quality enterprises are accelerating brand building and sales network distribution, which makes it more difficult for new enterprises to enter the industry.

There is an excess supply of edible vegetable oils in China with the expanding production capacity of domestic oil processing enterprises. It is expected that there will be no sharp price increase in the future.

Overall, the bulk vegetable oil industry is less profitable and even loss-making due to the serious overcapacity and intense market competition while minor oils such as olive oil and corn oil have a huge growth potential. The structure of vegetable oil consumption is being adjusted with an increasing demand for customized, high-quality and wholesome vegetable oils.

Companies Featured

  • Yihai Kerry Investments Co. Ltd.
  • Shandong Luhua Group Co. Ltd.
  • COFCO Corporation
  • Standard Foods
  • Shanghai Liangyou Haishi Oils & Fats Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Shandong Sanxing Corn Industry Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Shandong Xiwang Food Co. Ltd.
  • Sinograin Oils Corporation
  • Jiusan Oils & Grains Industries Group Co. Ltd.
  • Shandong Bohi Industry Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1 Basic Concepts of Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

2 Analysis on China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2013-2017

3 Analysis on Competition in China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2015-2018

4 Analysis on Major Edible Vegetable Oil Manufacturers in China, 2015-2018

5 Analysis on Raw Material Costs and Retail Prices of Edible Vegetable Oils in China

6 Forecast on Development of China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2018-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2p7khd/edible_vegetable?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
