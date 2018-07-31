Edible Vegetable Oil Market in China 2018-2022: Serious Overcapacity & Intense Market Competition - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Research
China, the European Union and India are the top 3 consumers of edible
vegetable oils. The per capita consumption of edible vegetable oils
keeps growing in China with the development of China's economy and the
improvement of people's living standard. It increased from 7.7 kg in
1996 to 25 kg in 2016, exceeding the global per capita consumption.
As Chinese consumers require more in the health benefits and nutritional
value of edible oils, high-end oils such as olive oil and sunflower seed
oil are gaining market share, which brings about increasingly fierce
competition to the industry. Top quality enterprises are accelerating
brand building and sales network distribution, which makes it more
difficult for new enterprises to enter the industry.
There is an excess supply of edible vegetable oils in China with the
expanding production capacity of domestic oil processing enterprises. It
is expected that there will be no sharp price increase in the future.
Overall, the bulk vegetable oil industry is less profitable and even
loss-making due to the serious overcapacity and intense market
competition while minor oils such as olive oil and corn oil have a huge
growth potential. The structure of vegetable oil consumption is being
adjusted with an increasing demand for customized, high-quality and
wholesome vegetable oils.
Companies Featured
-
Yihai Kerry Investments Co. Ltd.
-
Shandong Luhua Group Co. Ltd.
-
COFCO Corporation
-
Standard Foods
-
Shanghai Liangyou Haishi Oils & Fats Industry Co. Ltd.
-
Shandong Sanxing Corn Industry Technology Co. Ltd.
-
Shandong Xiwang Food Co. Ltd.
-
Sinograin Oils Corporation
-
Jiusan Oils & Grains Industries Group Co. Ltd.
-
Shandong Bohi Industry Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1 Basic Concepts of Edible Vegetable Oil Industry
2 Analysis on China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2013-2017
3 Analysis on Competition in China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry,
2015-2018
4 Analysis on Major Edible Vegetable Oil Manufacturers in China,
2015-2018
5 Analysis on Raw Material Costs and Retail Prices of Edible Vegetable
Oils in China
6 Forecast on Development of China's Edible Vegetable Oil Industry,
2018-2022
