Edison Issues Outlook on Nuevolution (NUEV)

03/15/2018 | 04:41pm CET

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Nuevolution's (Stockholm: NUE) (LSE: 0GTC) 2017 was defined by internal progress of the ROR?t inhibitor and BET-BD1 programmes (expected to be clinically ready in 2019). In 2018, we anticipate value will be driven by new and existing partners, for example, we expect Almirall to initiate a ROR?t inhibitor Phase I trial in late 2018, making it the first Nuevolution product candidate to enter the clinic. In addition to existing collaborations, a new partnership is anticipated by Nuevolution in the next three to nine months. If achieved, revenue from these events will aid Nuevolution?s strategy of transitioning into a clinical stage biotech. We value Nuevolution at SEK21.0/share or SEK901m from SEK21.4/share (SEK917m) previously.

We value Nuevolution at SEK21.0/share (SEK901m) This decrease is a result of a reduction in net cash, a delay in the expected start of the Almirall Phase I and updating for FX rates, offset by the rolling forward of our model.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website:

www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison:

Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers, and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison?s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Dr Daniel Wilkinson, +44 (0)20 3077 5734
Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700
[email protected]

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube: www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison


© Accesswire 2018
