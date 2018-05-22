Efficacy and safety of OFEV® reinforced in new presentations at ATS 2018

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced new presentations at the American
Thoracic Society’s 2018 annual conference that reinforce the efficacy,
safety and tolerability profile of OFEV® (nintedanib) in
patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
“The data presented at the conference support the established efficacy
of OFEV®, while reaffirming the safety profile observed in
the clinical trials and following approval,” said Christopher Corsico,
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Boehringer Ingelheim.
New IPF mortality analysis
Pooled data from the two Phase
III INPULSIS® trials and the Phase II TOMORROW study compared
the observed number of deaths in patients treated with nintedanib or
placebo with the predicted rate of death based on GAP stage over one
year.1 GAP stage is used to predict IPF prognosis and is
based on gender, age and lung function (as measured by forced vital
capacity [FVC] decline % predicted and DLco % predicted).1
Higher stages of GAP are associated with an increasing risk of death.1
Across the population (n=1,228), there were fewer deaths observed in
each treatment group than predicted based on GAP stage at baseline (OFEV®:
42 vs. 89.9; placebo: 41 vs. 64.2).1 In the OFEV®
group, the number of observed deaths was 46.7% of the number predicted
based on GAP stage, while in the placebo group the number of observed
deaths was 63.9% of the number predicted.1 Based on these
differences, the analysis suggests that OFEV® may be
associated with a 26.8% relative reduction in the risk of death compared
with placebo over one year.1
“IPF is a progressive and fatal disease, and treatment with nintedanib
can slow disease progression by reducing the rate of lung function
decline,” said Christopher J. Ryerson, M.D., Assistant Professor at the
University of British Columbia Centre for Heart Lung Innovation,
Vancouver, Canada. “Although the individual trials were not powered to
measure mortality, our pooled analysis suggests that nintedanib may
offer a survival benefit for IPF patients.”
Lung function decline and quality of life
In a separate
analysis of data from the INPULSIS® trials, a greater decline
in lung function was associated with worsening patient-reported
health-related quality of life (HRQoL) measuring respiratory function,
shortness of breath, cough and sputum assessment and other quality of
life measures.2 Pooled data from patients treated with
nintedanib or placebo showed that patients with a decline in FVC >10%
predicted, regardless of treatment, experienced declines across
different HRQoL measures.
“The symptoms of IPF can have a serious impact on a patient’s quality of
life, resulting in a loss of independence and involvement in daily
activities,” Michael Kreuter, M.D., Professor at the Center for
Interstitial and Rare Lung Diseases, Pneumology and Respiratory Care
Medicine, University of Heidelberg, and a Member of the German Center
for Lung Research, Germany. “Our analysis demonstrated an association
between the extent of lung function decline and quality of life.
Stabilizing lung function, therefore, may allow patients to retain some
of their daily level of functioning, which might improve quality of
life.”
Pooled safety data from six trials
Data from the largest
set of OFEV®-treated patients with IPF analyzed to-date
further confirmed its safety and tolerability profile.3 The
analysis included patients from six clinical trials (n=1,126), including
TOMORROW, the two INPULSIS® trials, and their open-label
extension studies.3
The average exposure to OFEV® was 27.7 months with a maximum
exposure of 93.1 months, for a total of nearly 2,600 patient-years.3
The rate of adverse events leading to permanent dose reduction (from 150
mg twice daily to 100 mg twice daily) or discontinuation from the
studies were 12.8 and 23.8 events per 100 patient exposure-years,
respectively.3 Diarrhea remained the most common AE, and led
to dose reduction or discontinuation in 17.2% and 8.8% of patients,
respectively.3 In the pooled data, the rate of diarrhea was
lower than observed in the Phase III INPULSIS® trials.3
The corresponding abstracts can be found within the ATS online program,
here: http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4499
Please click on the link below for ‘Notes to Editors’ and
‘References’:
http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/efficacy_and_safety_of_ofev_ats_2018
Intended audiences:
This press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in
Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our
global business.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005589/en/