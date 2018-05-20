Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion

Egan Bernal, Team Sky’s 21-year-old Colombian rider, defended his
lead from yesterday to claim the 2018 Amgen
Tour of California championship by the second largest
margin in race history, +1.25” ahead of BMC Racing Team’s U.S. rider Tejay
van Garderen. Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale’s Daniel
Martinez (COL) rounds out third place overall.
2018 Amgen Tour of California Infographic (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Amgen Race Leader Jersey traded between the two leaders after van
Garderen’s blazing time trial Wednesday put him ahead of the Team
Sky rider for two days. Bernal, who initially claimed the race
lead on Monday’s Gibraltar Road summit stage, took back enough time on
yesterday’s climbing stage to win back the coveted yellow jersey and a
comfortable lead of +1.25”, leading to his first overall WorldTour race
win today. Van Garderen himself still holds the race record for
the largest winning margin of all time with his 2013 overall win +1.47”
ahead of Michael Rogers.
“I’m so happy because it’s my first overall win on the WorldTour level,”
said the 21-year old who will also go home with the TAG Heuer Best
Young Rider Jersey. “Today I feel great. The team did a really good
job on the race and I won, and I’m just happy.”
Presented by Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM,
the men’s Stage 7 race conclusion was a 90.7-mile trek that began and
ended in downtown Sacramento with three circuits that the peloton’s
world-renowned sprinters were hungry for after being shut out all week
by Quick-Step Floors’ Fernando Gaviria (COL). In the final
stretch, Gaviria’s bike throw over the line seized the
photo-finish win over Team Sunweb’s Maximilian Walscheid (GER),
followed by Mitchelton-SCOTT’s Caleb Ewan (AUS). Gaviria held
off lauded sprinters who have won this stage in past editions
including Team Dimension Data’s Mark Cavendish (GBR) and Team
KATUSHA ALPECIN’s Marcel Kittel (GER), bringing his total stage
wins this week to three – a clean sweep of the expected sprint finish
stages – and clinching the prestigious Visit California Sprint Jersey
competition.
Today’s breakaway began early again and lasted until midway through the
finishing circuits, containing Team LottoNL-Jumbo’s hometown rider Neilson
Powless (Roseville, Calif.), Rally Cycling’s Adam de Vos
(CAN), United Healthcare Pro Cycling’s Jonathan Clarke (AUS), and
Hagens Berman Axeon Cycling Team’s U23 World Champ Mikkel Bjerg
(DEN), who was awarded the Breakaway from Cancer® Most
Courageous Rider Jersey.
Overall Race Result:
1. Egan
Bernal (COL), Team Sky (GBR) 25h34’19”
2. Tejay van Garderen (USA),
BMC Racing Team (USA) +1’25”
3. Daniel Martinez (COL), Team EF
Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale (USA) +2’14”
4. Adam Yates
(GBR), Mitchelton-SCOTT (AUS) + 2’16”
5. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR),
Team Sky (GBR) +2’28”
Jersey Winners at Race Conclusion:
Amgen
Race Leader Jersey – Egan Bernal (COL), Team Sky (GBR)
Visit
California Sprint Jersey – Fernando Gaviria (COL), Quick-Step
Floors (BEL)
Lexus King of the Mountain (KOM) Jersey – Toms
Skujins (LAT), Trek-Segafredo (USA)
TAG Heuer Best Young Rider
Jersey – Egan Bernal (COL), Team Sky (GBR)
Breakaway
from Cancer® Most Courageous Rider Jersey – Mikkel
Bjerg (DEN), Hagens Berman Axeon Cycling Team (USA)
Overall Team Winner:
Team Sky
(GBR)
Stage 7 Podium:
1. Fernando
Gaviria (COL), Quick-Step Floors (BEL) 3h07'39"”
2. Maximilian
Walscheid (GER), Team Sunweb (GER) +00”
3. Caleb Ewan
(AUS), Mitchelton-SCOTT (AUS) +00”
AMGEN TOUR OF CALIFORNIA WOMEN’S RACE EMPOWERED
WITH SRAM
After placing second in last year’s race by just one second,
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling’s Katie Hall (Oakland, Calif.)
came away the decisive 2018 champion when Stage 3 and the race concluded
today in Sacramento. Trek-Drops’ Tayler Wiles (Fairfax,
Calif.) claimed second place overall with CANYON//SRAM Racing’s Kasia
Niewiadoma (POL) in third.
Stage 3 presented by Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM
was set up for sprinters, featuring 20 fast-paced laps of the 2.2-mile
Capitol circuit in downtown Sacramento. Astana Women’s Team’s Arlenis
Sierra (CUB), who placed third overall last year as well as taking
home the Sprint and Best Young Rider titles, pulled ahead of the tightly
packed peloton near the finish to win the stage. She was followed over
the line by CANYON//SRAM Racing’s Alexis Ryan (USA) then Rally
Cycling’s Emma White (Duanesburg, New York), who was on the
podium in second place for Stage 1, as was Ryan’s sister Kendall (first
place for Stage 1). Team Sunweb’s Southern California rider Coryn
Rivera escaped the box of riders around her to attack on the final
meters but fell short of overtaking Sierra, and finished the
stage in fourth place.
“Feels really, really good. This is actually the third year that I’ve
worn the yellow jersey but the first year that I’ve taken it home,” said Hall,
who all but cemented her victory after gaining a big lead on
yesterday’s climbing stage in South Lake Tahoe. “I’m just really
thankful for my teammates and really happy to have so many fans and
friends here in my home race, and happy to go home with the yellow
jersey.”
Hall also locked up the Lexus Queen of the Mountain Jersey, with
the Visit California Sprint Jersey going to Rally Cycling’s
Emma White.
Overall Race Result:
1. Katie
Hall (USA), UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling (USA) 7h51’11”
2. Tayler
Wiles (USA), Trek–Drops (GBR) +29”
3. Kasia
Niewiadoma (POL),CANYON//SRAM Racing +01’07”
4. Erica Magnaldi
(ITA), BePink (ITA) +01’12”
5. Brodie Chapman (AUS), Team
TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank (USA) +01’16”
Jersey Winners at Race Conclusion:
Amgen
Race Leader Jersey – Katie Hall (USA), UnitedHealthcare Pro
Cycling Team (USA)
Lexus Queen of the Mountain (QOM) Jersey – Katie
Hall (USA), UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)
Visit
California Sprint Jersey – Emma White (USA), Rally Cycling (USA)
TAG
Heuer Best Young Rider Jersey – Sara Poidevin (CAN), Rally
Cycling (USA)
Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM Most
Courageous Rider Jersey – Liane Lippert (GER), Team Sunweb (NED)
Overall Team Winner:
UnitedHealthcare
Pro Cycling Team (USA)
Stage 3 Podium:
1. Arlenis
Sierra (CUB), Astana Women’s Team (ITA) 1h37’32”
2. Alexis Ryan
(USA), CANYON//SRAM Racing (GER) + 00’
3. Emma White (USA), Rally
Cycling (USA)+ 00”
“It’s truly been the best race ever. Not only did we kick off the 13th
Amgen Tour of California with the best men’s and women’s teams, but
we’ve seen incredible performances every day,” said Kristin Klein,
president of the Amgen Tour of California and executive vice president
of AEG Sports. “As you take a look back at our race, you’ve seen riders
like Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan who’ve established themselves as
elite riders here at the Amgen Tour of California, and what’s special
this year is that we have the opportunity to introduce our fans to the
next generation of cyclists like Egan Bernal, Fernando Gaviria and
Brandon McNulty on the men’s side, and Katie Hall, Megan Guarnier, and
Alexis and Kendall Ryan who’ve made their mark here. The Amgen Tour of
California has proven to be a launch pad for the best riders in the
world.”
The 2018 edition of America’s premier cycling stage race covered 645
miles of roadways, highways and coastlines during seven stages from Long
Beach to Sacramento May 13-19, while the Amgen
Tour of California Women's Race empowered with SRAM, showcasing
the world’s best women cyclists, ran concurrently May 17-19, covering
upward of 187 miles over three stages. The annual professional cycling
events are the only U.S. races on the UCI
WorldTour calendar and continue to attract some of the most renowned
cyclists and teams in the world.
Returning as title sponsor for the 13th consecutive year,
Amgen, a biotechnology company in the race to dramatically improve
patients’ lives, is proud to sponsor the Amgen Tour of California.
Similar to the cyclists who will compete intensely to win during the
Amgen Tour of California, Amgen scientists and staff have a level of
perseverance, determination and skill that is unmatched in the industry
in order to help win the fight for patients worldwide.
“Our sponsorship of the Amgen Tour of California gives Amgen a platform
to educate people nationwide about important resources for cancer
survivors and their loved ones available through our Breakaway from
Cancer® program,” said Laura Hamill, senior vice president, U.S.
Business Operations, Amgen. “As well, the Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM
initiative encourages Americans to take charge of their risk of heart
disease by offering educational information as well as providing
activities to help everyone feel empowered to take action for good heart
health.”
Following a successful week of honoring and celebrating cancer and heart
disease survivors as the race traveled through the state, a Breakaway
from Cancer® Pep Rally Celebration and CycleNation Community Event
walk took place in Sacramento today. Prakashni Shandil, a Sacramento
cancer survivor, was honored at the Pep Rally and was joined by about
150 community members to honor the millions of cancer survivors
worldwide. And “Fast Freddie” Rodriguez, professional cyclist and health
advocate, pedaled with over 50 community participants on the capital
green for the CycleNation spin class to empower everyone to choose
cycling for good heart health.
For more information, visit www.breakawayfromcancer.com
and www.breakawayfromheartdisease.com
to learn more.
