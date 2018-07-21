Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Egypt hikes gas prices by up to 75 percent in IMF-backed austerity plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2018 | 05:55pm CEST
Gas cookers are seen at Helwan Company for Metallic Appliances (Factory 360) on the outskirts of Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt said on Saturday it was raising the price of natural gas for home and commercial use by up to 75 percent, the latest move in an IMF-backed austerity programme that has left many Egyptians struggling to make ends meet.

The increases follow hikes to fuel, electricity and public transport prices that are part of a $12 billion IMF loan programme signed in 2016 that aims to lure back investors and lift the economy battered by political turmoil since 2011.

The government statement published in the Official Gazette said that, effective Aug. 1, the price for consuming up to 30 cubic metres of gas had been set at 0.175 Egyptian pounds ($0.0098) per cubic metre, up from 0.100 pounds.

The price for consuming between 30 and 60 cubic metres was set at 0.250 pounds, up from 0.175 pounds, while consumption of more than 60 cubic metres was set at 0.300 pounds from 0.225 pounds.

The statement did not specify the timeframes over which the consumption levels apply. But officials said they covered the usual billing period, which is monthly in Egypt.

Price hikes under the three-year IMF programme helped drive up Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate to 14.4 percent in June. Analysts said the impact of cutting energy subsidies was feeding through to the broader economy faster than expected.

($1 = 17.8500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Momen Atallah; Editing by John Stonestreet and Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Long-term strategy needed for tourism
PU
04:36aJapan official urges caution over Trump's complaint on strong dollar
RE
04:33aJapan official urges caution over Trump's complaint on strong dollar
RE
01:05aU.S. courts allies with free trade offers at G20, France resists
RE
01:01aIMF's Lagarde says Argentina 'unequivocally' making fiscal progress
RE
01:01aU.S. courts allies with free trade offers at G20, France resists
RE
12:16aGerman industry groups warn U.S. on tariffs ahead of EU-U.S. meeting
RE
07/21CITY OF TEMPE AZ : Pieces of the historic Town Lake inflatable dam up for sale
PU
07/21Brazil says G20 discussed reforms to face rising economic risks
RE
07/21France's Le Maire says no U.S. trade talks with metals tariffs in place
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Factbox - The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
2CNH INDUSTRIAL : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne
3The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
4CERNER CORPORATION : CERNER : Banner Health's Tucson computer conversion yielded reports of medical errors
5EXOR NV : EXOR : Statement by John Elkann concerning Sergio Marchionne 21 luglio 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.