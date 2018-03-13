Eighty-Seven Percent of Shoppers Select Stores or Products with Customer-Generated Star Ratings

ResellerRatings, a popular User-Generated Content (UGC) reviews
platform, today announced findings from its survey data from over 40,000
shoppers across store, web, and mobile channels. Overwhelmingly, the
data confirms that authentic, consumer-generated content matters to
shoppers and boosts sales.
The data reveals a continuing evolution in consumer behavior — as their
trust shifts from brand influencers and traditional media outlets to the
authenticity of first-person shopper reviews and visual content that
help build social
proof.
Findings from the research include:
-
61% of in-store shoppers say a memorable store experience is
important, underscoring the importance for retailers of location-based
online reviews in driving discovery and in-store traffic
-
Only 17% of shoppers trust retailer-recommended products over reviews
from customers
-
87% of consumers are highly likely to select stores or products with
customer-generated star ratings
“UGC now drives discovery in almost every viable channel, online and
offline,” says Nishan Sothilingam, Sr. Director of Product Management
for ResellerRatings. “Our research reinforces the shift to UCG as the
primary source for consumers that are searching for and finding
information about product and retailers online.”
An infographic based on the research is available for download here.
The findings were developed as part of an extensive retail study
conducted by ResellerRatings' parent company and customer experience
analytics pioneer ForeSee.
Going to Shoptalk in Las Vegas? Attend
our Techtalk on Content Marketing, March 19 at 6 PM PST. We’ll show
you how to increase conversions and boost your content marketing program
by leveraging authentic UGC as social proof. Unable to attend? Learn
more about the ResellerRatings Reviews Suite here.
