El Capitan Precious Metals Elects Doug Sanders to its Board of Directors

El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. (OTCQB: ECPN) announced today that Doug
Sanders has been elected to serve on its Board of Directors, effective
immediately.
Sanders, an El Capitan shareholder for nearly 10 years, brings a wealth
of knowledge and experience to the Company. His experience in
construction and project management spans four decades and is both
varied and extensive. His career has included work in heavy civil
construction and pipeline construction and rehabilitation, with roles
and responsibilities running the gamut from Project Manager to Division
Manager to Executive VP/General Manager.
The Company has utilized Sanders’ expertise in a variety of ways over
the past decade—from monitoring off-site sample testing and overseeing
ore shipments to building-design consulting at the mine site—and he has
served as a consultant and Advisory Board member for several years.
Board Chairman John F Stapleton stated that the Board believes Doug
Sanders will be a valuable addition and brings a very specific mix of
background and experience that complements the existing strengths of the
Board.
Sanders will attend the upcoming Shareholder Meeting and Stapleton
confirmed that the Company has scheduled its 2018 Shareholder Meeting
for Wednesday, May 23 in Scottsdale, Arizona. It will be held at the
Gainey Ranch Golf Club and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am local time.
The meeting agenda will include detailed updates on operations and
revenue generation.
About El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc.:
El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. is an exploration stage company (as
defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Industry Guide 7)
based in Scottsdale, Arizona that is principally engaged in the
exploration of precious metals and other minerals. The Company’s primary
asset is its wholly owned subsidiary El Capitan, Ltd., an Arizona
corporation, which holds the 100% equity interest in the El Capitan
property located near Capitan, New Mexico. www.elcapitanpmi.com
