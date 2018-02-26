El Capitan Precious Metals Elects Doug Sanders to its Board of Directors

El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. (OTCQB: ECPN) announced today that Doug Sanders has been elected to serve on its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Sanders, an El Capitan shareholder for nearly 10 years, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Company. His experience in construction and project management spans four decades and is both varied and extensive. His career has included work in heavy civil construction and pipeline construction and rehabilitation, with roles and responsibilities running the gamut from Project Manager to Division Manager to Executive VP/General Manager.

The Company has utilized Sanders’ expertise in a variety of ways over the past decade—from monitoring off-site sample testing and overseeing ore shipments to building-design consulting at the mine site—and he has served as a consultant and Advisory Board member for several years. Board Chairman John F Stapleton stated that the Board believes Doug Sanders will be a valuable addition and brings a very specific mix of background and experience that complements the existing strengths of the Board.

Sanders will attend the upcoming Shareholder Meeting and Stapleton confirmed that the Company has scheduled its 2018 Shareholder Meeting for Wednesday, May 23 in Scottsdale, Arizona. It will be held at the Gainey Ranch Golf Club and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am local time. The meeting agenda will include detailed updates on operations and revenue generation.

About El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc.:

El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. is an exploration stage company (as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Industry Guide 7) based in Scottsdale, Arizona that is principally engaged in the exploration of precious metals and other minerals. The Company’s primary asset is its wholly owned subsidiary El Capitan, Ltd., an Arizona corporation, which holds the 100% equity interest in the El Capitan property located near Capitan, New Mexico. www.elcapitanpmi.com

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

The statements included in this press release concerning predictions of economic performance and management’s plans and objectives constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expect(s),” “feel(s),” “believe(s),” “will,” “may,” “anticipate(s)” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected completion, timing and results of metallurgical testing, interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, results of initial feasibility, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies and expectations with respect to the engaging in strategic transactions. All of such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Specifically, there can be no assurance regarding the timing and terms of any transaction involving the Company or its El Capitan property, or that such a transaction will be completed at all. In addition, there can be no assurance that periodic updates to the Company’s geological technical reports will support the Company’s prior claims regarding the metallurgical value and make-up of the ore on the New Mexico property. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting the Company include, but are not limited to, the possibility that future exploration, development, testing or mining results will not be consistent with past results and/or the Company’s expectations; discrepancies between different types of testing methods, some or all of which may not be industry standard; the ability to mine precious and other minerals on a cost effective basis; the Company’s ability to successfully complete contracts for the sale of its products; fluctuations in world market prices for the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; the Company’s ability to obtain financing for continued operations and/or the commencement of mining activities on satisfactory terms; the Company’s ability to enter into and meet all the conditions to consummate contracts to sell its mining properties that it chooses to list for sale; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.

