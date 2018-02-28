El Paso Joins the United Soccer League for 2019 Season

United Soccer League (USL) officials announced today that El Paso, Texas
will be the next addition to the league for the 2019 season, continuing
the USL’s growth in the Southwest United States. The new club will be
led by MountainStar Sports Group (MSSG), which also owns and operates
the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres
of Major League Baseball. The group is also a minority owner of FC
Juaréz of Mexico’s Liga Ascenso.
El Paso is the fourth team to join the USL for the 2019 season, and the
second this year after the announcement on January 8 of the addition of
Memphis, Tennessee to join Birmingham, Alabama and Austin, Texas in the
league next year. El Paso’s addition to the league bolsters the USL’s
expanding footprint in the Southwest, and adds another respected,
experienced ownership group to the league’s world-class leadership.
“It is with distinct pleasure and great enthusiasm that we welcome the
illustrious city of El Paso to the USL family,” said USL CEO Alec
Papadakis. “The distinguished ownership group comprised of Woody Hunt,
Josh Hunt, Paul Foster and Alejandra De la Vega-Foster add to the
world-class ownership groups already present in the USL, and in
MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford the group includes one
of the most admired executives in professional baseball, whose
leadership helped the El Paso Chihuahuas to be recognized as one of
MiLB’s most successful teams and to average in the top five in
attendance in the Pacific Coast League each of the past four seasons.
Add to that the group’s experience in building FC Juarez of Mexico’s
Liga Ascenso into a strong organization over the past three years, and
the tremendous passion for civic responsibility MountainStar Sports
Group has shown throughout its history, I have no doubt this group will
propel its new USL team to remarkable achievements both on and off the
field in the coming years.”
Josh Hunt, MSSG Chairman and CEO, said, “Since our inception, improving
the quality of life in our region and promoting economic development
have been our core objectives. We’re very proud to bring this high level
of professional soccer to El Paso and to be a part of the USL.”
“Our market has demonstrated the extraordinary way it supports its
sports teams, and given the popularity of soccer throughout this region,
we expect Division II USL soccer to be very popular,” said Alan Ledford.
“MountainStar Sports Group is excited about this opportunity to bring
some of the best players in the country to play in front of some of the
best fans in the country.”
As part of a regional economic development initiative, MountainStar
Sports Group launched a successful effort to bring Minor League Baseball
to El Paso in 2011. In 2012, the Group acquired the Tucson Padres, the
Triple-A Baseball affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The team began play
as the El Paso Chihuahuas in a new, $78 million state-of-the-art
Ballpark in the heart of downtown El Paso in the spring of 2014. In
2015, MSSG and a group of Mexican investors acquired an expansion
franchise from the Mexican Futbol Federation. The Ascenso MX club began
play as Los Bravos de Juarez in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium the
same year.
Woody Hunt is Executive Chairman of the Board of Hunt Companies, Inc. He
currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Complete
College America, is a foundation trustee of the College for all Texans
Foundation, and a member of the Board of Visitors of the University of
Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center-Houston. He previously served as
Chairman of the Texas Business Leadership Council, where he now serves
on the Executive Committee. He is co-chair and PAC chair for Texas
Aspires (formerly Texas Institute for Education Reform and Texans for
Education Reform); a member of the Board of Directors for El Paso
Electric (Nasdaq: EE) and WestStar Bank; and is a member of the
Executive Council of No Labels. He serves on the Executive Committee of
the Borderplex Regional Economic Alliance.
Paul Foster is the President of Franklin Mountain Management, LLC. He is
the founder and former Executive Chairman of Western Refining, Inc., and
currently serves on the Board of Directors for Andeavor, a premier U.S.
refining, marketing, and logistics company. He is also on the Boards of
Jordan Foster, Vomaris, Inc., Westar Bank, and the Dallas Federal
Reserve Bank, El Paso Branch. Mr. Foster previously served as Chairman
of The University of Texas System Board of Regents, and currently serves
as Vice Chairman. Previously, he served as the Chairman of the
University of Texas Investment Management Company (UTIMCO). He is a
member of the Executive Committee of the Borderplex Regional Economic
Alliance, and a member of the World Presidents’ Organization.
Alejandra De la Vega-Foster is the Vice President of Almacenes
Distribuidores de la Frontera, owner and operator of convenience stores
in Ciudad Juaréz and northern Chihuahua, Mexico. She also owns the
Domino’s Pizza franchise in Juarez and holds the franchise rights for La
Madeleine Country French Café in El Paso, southern New Mexico, and
Arizona. She is currently a member of the Hospitals of Providence
Governing Board, and a member of The University of Texas MD Anderson
Cancer Center Board of Visitors. She is involved in Desarrollo Economico
de Juarez, serves on the Executive Committee of the Borderplex Regional
Economic Alliance and is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization.
In 2016, Mrs. De la Vega–Foster was appointed by the Governor of the
State of Chihuahua, Mexico to serve as Secretary of Innovation and
Economic Development for the electoral period of 2016-2021. She also
serves as the Chair of Los Bravos, and is the past president and CEO of
Club de Futbol Cobras of Ciudad Juarez, a team promoted to the Primera
Division in its first season. Mrs. De la Vega-Foster also previously
served on the Board of the Mexican Futbol Federation.
Josh Hunt serves as Executive Vice President and Member of the Board of
Directors for Hunt Companies, Inc. He is also President of the Hunt
Family Foundation. Josh Hunt is also on the board of directors of Minor
League Baseball’s Pacific Coast League, and is a board member of the
Borderplex Regional Economic Alliance; member of the University of Texas
at El Paso (UTEP) President’s Athletic Advisory Council; Hospitals of
Providence Governing Board; a founding board member of the El Paso
Children’s Museum; chairman of the Medical Center of the Americas
Foundation Board and Texas Tech Foundation Board; Board Chair of
WestStar Home Loans (a subsidiary of WestStar Bank); and currently
co-chairs the Center Against Sexual & Family Violence Capital Campaign.
Josh Hunt is also a member of the Young Presidents Organization.
Alan Ledford is President of MountainStar Sports Group, and President of
Leg Up Entertainment, a division of MountainStar Sports Group. He is a
former Vice President of Business Operations for Major League Baseball’s
Oakland Athletics, and the former President, Chief Operating Officer,
and General Manager of the Sacramento River Cats and its home ballpark,
Raley Field. During Ledford’s nearly nine-year tenure with the River
Cats, the team led all Minor League Baseball in attendance and revenue
generation. In 2006, Ledford was named Minor League Baseball Executive
of the Year by Baseball America. Alan Ledford previously worked in
professional soccer, helping the Portland Timbers (then a USL club)
become successful on and off the field before its ascent to Major League
Soccer.
Located on the Southwest border between the United States and Mexico, El
Paso boasts a metropolitan population of more than 800,000 people and
has been home to a thriving sports scene that has seen MiLB’s Chihuahuas
claim the Pacific Coast League Championship in 2016 and the Pacific
Coast Southern Division title in each of the past three seasons. El Paso
will be the fourth USL club in Texas and will also bring the potential
for strong regional rivalries with clubs like Phoenix Rising FC,
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, and Reno 1868 FC.
Ranked in the Top 100 media markets in the United States by Nielsen, El
Paso also brings another vibrant local community to the USL, with a
history that spans more than 400 years. The city is home to the famed
“Star on the Mountain,” which at night can be seen for hundreds of
miles. Originally built in 1940 on the south side of the Franklin
Mountains by the El Paso Electric Company, the massive structure
inspired the name of MountainStar Sports Group.
About USL
The USL is one of the most prominent Division II professional soccer
leagues in the world, reaching a population of more than 75 million
people to fuel the growth of professional soccer across North America.
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the USL provides unparalleled club
support with a growing team of more than 50 professionals across 17
departments, ranging from operations to marketing, communications and
sponsorship.
The USL has national media partnerships with ESPN and SiriusXM, and
operates USL Productions, which includes a state-of-the-art facility
that will produce and distribute more than 500 league matches and more
than 1,000 hours of original content to national partners, local
affiliates, the USL’s Match Center and international markets over the
2018 season.
About MountainStar Sports Group
Founded in 2012, MountainStar Sports Group, LLC (MSSG) is dedicated
to initiatives that promote economic development and enhance the quality
of life throughout the Borderplex region. MSSG’s main focus has
been on the acquisition, development, and operation of professional
sports and entertainment opportunities for El Paso, Texas and Ciudad
Juarez, Mexico. MSSG owns and operates the El Paso Chihuahuas,
the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball,
and El Paso USL (temporary name), an expansion soccer club of the United
Soccer League. MountainStar Sports Group is also a co-owner of FC
Juaréz (Los Bravos) of Mexico’s Liga Ascenso in the Mexican Futbol
Federation. The owners of MSSG are Woody Hunt, Paul Foster,
Alejandra De la Vega Foster, who serves as Chair of Los Bravos, and Josh
Hunt, who serves as CEO of MountainStar Sports Group. Alan
Ledford is President of MSSG.
