Elastagen : to Feature Breakthrough Tissue Repair and Aesthetic Platform at Upcoming Dermatology Summit and Biotech Showcase Conferences in San Francisco, CA

Elastagen, a clinical-stage medical technology company with an advanced
tissue repair platform based on tropoelastin, today announced that it
will showcase the latest clinical developments and progress in its
pioneering treatments at the Dermatology Summit, January 7, 2018 at The
Palace Hotel in San Francisco, and the Biotech Showcase, January 8, 2018
at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Now in development,
Elastagen’s tropoelastin tissue repair platform will include
breakthrough treatments for acne scars, stretch marks, aesthetic skin
repair and wound repair.
In a presentation titled, “Bringing tissue repair and regeneration to
medical aesthetics and plastic surgery,” Elastagen Director and CEO
Robert Daniels will offer new study data on tropoelastin. Among the
findings of a new feasibility study of injectable tropoelastin for
stretch marks were high safety outcomes and an 80% reduction in stretch
mark depression volume, resulting in skin’s smoother look and feel.
Presentation details:

Dermatology Summit

Date/ Time: Sunday, January 7 at 5:19pm

Location: Grand Ballroom, Palace Hotel,

Biotech Showcase

Date/ Time: Monday, January 8 at 10:45am

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square
A full study will be submitted for publication in Q1 2018.
Elastagen executives are available for on-site meetings to update
investors and media of the progress that Elastagen has made since it
completed a $13M Series B equity financing. Additionally, the Company
will share new data on the technology’s mechanism of action and how it
improves skin’s structure and texture, as well as recent patient
feedback. The Company is in the process of closing a Series C funding
round, which includes current shareholders as well as new participants,
and will raise $30M.
“We are pleased to begin 2018 at the Dermatology Summit at Biotech
Showcase, sharing exciting new data on our tropoelastin platform,”
Robert Daniels said. “Elastagen is gearing up for a pivotal year, when
we expect to submit stretch mark, acne scar and aesthetic products for
EU approval, in addition to making an IDE submission for a US clinical
study for acne scars. We look forward to talking directly with
physicians engaged in wound healing and aesthetics about the pioneering
technologies developed by Elastagen.”
About Elastagen
Elastagen is an exciting clinical-stage medical technology company with
an advanced tissue repair platform based on tropoelastin. Tropoelastin
is the building block of elastin, a key protein component of the skin,
arteries and lungs that gives tissue its elasticity. Elastagen’s
revolutionary technology is based on recombinant human tropoelastin,
which is identical that present in human tissue. Other products that
"contain elastin" use animal-derived elastin fragments; Elastagen's
synthetic tropoelastin-based biomaterial platform has greater potential
for healing and other beneficial goals.
The Elastagen tissue repair platform, a single technology with many
clinical applications, will include effective breakthrough treatments
for acne scars, stretch marks, aesthetic skin repair and wound repair.
Elastagen’s products will follow the Class III medical device regulatory
pathway for both the US and Europe, leveraging the company’s years of
industry knowledge and experience to drive product approval and
commercialization.
To learn more, visit www.elastagen.com.
