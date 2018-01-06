Elastagen : to Feature Breakthrough Tissue Repair and Aesthetic Platform at Upcoming Dermatology Summit and Biotech Showcase Conferences in San Francisco, CA

Presentations by CEO Robert Daniels will present new data using tropoelastin for the treatment of stretch marks

Elastagen, a clinical-stage medical technology company with an advanced tissue repair platform based on tropoelastin, today announced that it will showcase the latest clinical developments and progress in its pioneering treatments at the Dermatology Summit, January 7, 2018 at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, and the Biotech Showcase, January 8, 2018 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Now in development, Elastagen’s tropoelastin tissue repair platform will include breakthrough treatments for acne scars, stretch marks, aesthetic skin repair and wound repair.

In a presentation titled, “Bringing tissue repair and regeneration to medical aesthetics and plastic surgery,” Elastagen Director and CEO Robert Daniels will offer new study data on tropoelastin. Among the findings of a new feasibility study of injectable tropoelastin for stretch marks were high safety outcomes and an 80% reduction in stretch mark depression volume, resulting in skin’s smoother look and feel.

Presentation details:

Dermatology Summit Date/ Time: Sunday, January 7 at 5:19pm Location: Grand Ballroom, Palace Hotel,

Biotech Showcase Date/ Time: Monday, January 8 at 10:45am Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square-



A full study will be submitted for publication in Q1 2018.

Elastagen executives are available for on-site meetings to update investors and media of the progress that Elastagen has made since it completed a $13M Series B equity financing. Additionally, the Company will share new data on the technology’s mechanism of action and how it improves skin’s structure and texture, as well as recent patient feedback. The Company is in the process of closing a Series C funding round, which includes current shareholders as well as new participants, and will raise $30M.

“We are pleased to begin 2018 at the Dermatology Summit at Biotech Showcase, sharing exciting new data on our tropoelastin platform,” Robert Daniels said. “Elastagen is gearing up for a pivotal year, when we expect to submit stretch mark, acne scar and aesthetic products for EU approval, in addition to making an IDE submission for a US clinical study for acne scars. We look forward to talking directly with physicians engaged in wound healing and aesthetics about the pioneering technologies developed by Elastagen.”

About Elastagen

Elastagen is an exciting clinical-stage medical technology company with an advanced tissue repair platform based on tropoelastin. Tropoelastin is the building block of elastin, a key protein component of the skin, arteries and lungs that gives tissue its elasticity. Elastagen’s revolutionary technology is based on recombinant human tropoelastin, which is identical that present in human tissue. Other products that "contain elastin" use animal-derived elastin fragments; Elastagen's synthetic tropoelastin-based biomaterial platform has greater potential for healing and other beneficial goals.

The Elastagen tissue repair platform, a single technology with many clinical applications, will include effective breakthrough treatments for acne scars, stretch marks, aesthetic skin repair and wound repair. Elastagen’s products will follow the Class III medical device regulatory pathway for both the US and Europe, leveraging the company’s years of industry knowledge and experience to drive product approval and commercialization.

To learn more, visit www.elastagen.com.

