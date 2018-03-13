Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical (Power Generation & Distribution, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Medical, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Transportation), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric enclosure market is expected to grow from USD 6.15 billion in 2018 to USD 7.91 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.27% during 2018-2023.

Key factors driving the growth of the electric enclosure market are the development strategies such as product launches and developments, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships. However, the major restraining factors for the growth of this market is the high lead times of electric enclosures

Among various applications, the power generation & distribution industry is expected to account for the largest size of the overall electric enclosure market between 2018 and 2023. Electric enclosures are required for the housing and protection of electric/electronic equipment from water, ice, oil, and harsh environmental conditions. Electric enclosures enhance the safety of end users and electronic/electric equipment, even in energy-generation stations. Similarly, in power transmission & distribution, electric enclosures are used to keep the circuitry safe from external damage.

APAC is expected to hold the largest size of the electric enclosure market during the forecast period. Key factors driving the electric enclosure market in APAC are the increasing demand for energy & power from residential and commercial sectors and increased focus on automation in the manufacturing sector is expected to drive the market for electric enclosures in the region.

Rittal (Germany), Schneider (France), Pentair (UK), Emerson (US), Eaton (US), Hammond (Canada), Fibox (Finland), Adalet (US), AZZ (US) Legrand (France) are the major industry players in the electric enclosure market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Electric Enclosure Market, By Material Type

7 Electric Enclosure Market, By Mounting Type

8 Electric Enclosure Market, By Form Factor

9 Electric Enclosure Market, By Industry Vertical

10 Electric Enclosure Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Adalet Ltd.

Allied Moulded Products Ltd

Austin Electrical Enclosures

AZZ Incorporated

Eaton Corporation

Eldon Holding Limited

Emerson Electric Co.

Fibox

Hammond Manufacturing

Hubbell Incorporated

Klassen Custom Fabrication Ltd.

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing Ltd

Omega Engineering

Pentair PLC.

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.

Saginaw Control and Engineering

Schneider Electric

Socomec Group SA

