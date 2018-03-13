Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Electric
Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry
Vertical (Power Generation & Distribution, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining,
Medical, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Transportation), and Geography -
Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The electric enclosure market is expected to grow from USD 6.15 billion
in 2018 to USD 7.91 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.27% during 2018-2023.
Key factors driving the growth of the electric enclosure market are the
development strategies such as product launches and developments,
mergers and acquisitions, expansions, agreements, collaborations, joint
ventures, and partnerships. However, the major restraining factors for
the growth of this market is the high lead times of electric enclosures
Among various applications, the power generation & distribution industry
is expected to account for the largest size of the overall electric
enclosure market between 2018 and 2023. Electric enclosures are required
for the housing and protection of electric/electronic equipment from
water, ice, oil, and harsh environmental conditions. Electric enclosures
enhance the safety of end users and electronic/electric equipment, even
in energy-generation stations. Similarly, in power transmission &
distribution, electric enclosures are used to keep the circuitry safe
from external damage.
APAC is expected to hold the largest size of the electric enclosure
market during the forecast period. Key factors driving the electric
enclosure market in APAC are the increasing demand for energy & power
from residential and commercial sectors and increased focus on
automation in the manufacturing sector is expected to drive the market
for electric enclosures in the region.
Rittal (Germany), Schneider (France), Pentair (UK), Emerson (US), Eaton
(US), Hammond (Canada), Fibox (Finland), Adalet (US), AZZ (US) Legrand
(France) are the major industry players in the electric enclosure market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Electric Enclosure Market, By Material Type
7 Electric Enclosure Market, By Mounting Type
8 Electric Enclosure Market, By Form Factor
9 Electric Enclosure Market, By Industry Vertical
10 Electric Enclosure Market, By Geography
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
ABB Ltd.
-
Adalet Ltd.
-
Allied Moulded Products Ltd
-
Austin Electrical Enclosures
-
AZZ Incorporated
-
Eaton Corporation
-
Eldon Holding Limited
-
Emerson Electric Co.
-
Fibox
-
Hammond Manufacturing
-
Hubbell Incorporated
-
Klassen Custom Fabrication Ltd.
-
Legrand SA
-
Leviton Manufacturing Ltd
-
Omega Engineering
-
Pentair PLC.
-
Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.
-
Saginaw Control and Engineering
-
Schneider Electric
-
Socomec Group SA
