Electric Motors Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their ‘Electric Motors Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the heavy industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of electric motors and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“The increasing focus on the implementation of energy-efficient devices by end-user industries to reduce the energy costs is leading to the demand for electric motors globally,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “Also, there is a high demand and preference for DC brushless electric motors among the buyers as they are more energy efficient when compared with DC brushed motors,” added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Electric Motors Market:

The increasing demand for energy-efficient electric motors

Increasing focus of suppliers toward customization of electric motors

Rise in the production of electric motors with a high power-to-weight ratio

The increasing demand for energy-efficient electric motors:

There is a growing demand for energy-efficient motors from end-user industries such as power and energy. The automobile sector is also a significant end-user of electric motors. The shift toward adoption of energy-efficient electric motors by the end-user sectors helps them reduce their energy costs while reducing the carbon emissions of manufacturing facilities, which enables them to meet their sustainability goals. Moreover, by adopting energy-efficient electric motors, the buyers can increase their operational efficiency and cut down costs.

Increasing focus of suppliers toward customization of electric motors:

The supply of electric motors is highly fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global suppliers, leading to a reduction in the market share of suppliers. In order to differentiate their products and to offer products according to the needs of buyers leading suppliers are increasingly customizing electric motors. Customized motors also help the buyers in avoiding compatibility issues.

Rise in the production of electric motors with high power-to-weight ratio:

Leading manufacturers of home appliances, automobiles, electronic devices, and aircraft are increasingly focusing on reducing the overall weight of electric motors without compromising the need for high output frequency. This has increased the demand for high power-to-weight ratio electric motors among the end-user sectors. Also, it enables the buyers to manufacture lightweight products with high output frequency.

