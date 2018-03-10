Electric Motors Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘Electric
Motors Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and
data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets,
factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices,
pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier
capability matrix for the heavy
industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind
the procurement of electric motors and acts as an all-inclusive guide
for making smart purchasing decisions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180310005002/en/
Global Electric Motors Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The increasing focus on the implementation of energy-efficient
devices by end-user industries to reduce the energy costs is leading to
the demand for electric motors globally,” says SpendEdge procurement
analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “Also, there is a high demand and
preference for DC brushless electric motors among the buyers as they are
more energy efficient when compared with DC brushed motors,” added
Bhuvaneshwari.
Looking for more insights from this report? Request
a free sample report
SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that
focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category
spend.
Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three
market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Electric
Motors Market:
-
The increasing demand for energy-efficient electric motors
-
Increasing focus of suppliers toward customization of electric motors
-
Rise in the production of electric motors with a high power-to-weight
ratio
This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:
View
the report snapshot before purchasing
The increasing demand for energy-efficient electric motors:
There is a growing demand for energy-efficient motors from end-user
industries such as power and energy. The automobile sector is also a
significant end-user of electric motors. The shift toward adoption of
energy-efficient electric motors by the end-user sectors helps them
reduce their energy costs while reducing the carbon emissions of
manufacturing facilities, which enables them to meet their
sustainability goals. Moreover, by adopting energy-efficient electric
motors, the buyers can increase their operational efficiency and cut
down costs.
Increasing focus of suppliers toward customization of electric motors:
The supply of electric motors is highly fragmented due to the presence
of several regional and global suppliers, leading to a reduction in the
market share of suppliers. In order to differentiate their products and
to offer products according to the needs of buyers leading suppliers are
increasingly customizing electric motors. Customized motors also help
the buyers in avoiding compatibility issues.
Rise in the production of electric motors with high power-to-weight
ratio:
Leading manufacturers of home appliances, automobiles, electronic
devices, and aircraft are increasingly focusing on reducing the overall
weight of electric motors without compromising the need for high output
frequency. This has increased the demand for high power-to-weight ratio
electric motors among the end-user sectors. Also, it enables the buyers
to manufacture lightweight products with high output frequency.
Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform
provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier
news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and
much more at the click of a button. Start
your 14-day trial now.
We also customize
reports to meet clients’ requirements.
Browse Related Reports:
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180310005002/en/