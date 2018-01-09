Log in
Electronic Arts’ Jade Raymond Joins Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences’ Board of Directors

01/09/2018 | 06:04pm CET

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), the video game industry’s professional trade organization representing over 30,000 development and creative members, today announced that Jade Raymond of Electronic Arts has been appointed to the AIAS’ Board of Directors effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005728/en/

EA's Jade Raymond joins AIAS Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

EA's Jade Raymond joins AIAS Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Currently Raymond is SVP and Group General Manager for Electronic Arts’ PopCap Vancouver and Motive Studios (Montréal), which she founded in 2015. Raymond is also responsible for the HD Star Wars portfolio across EA. In addition to serving on AIAS’ Board of Directors, she currently sits on C2 Montréal’s Board of Directors.

Raymond has been passionate about games since her childhood in Montréal. She joined the industry as a programmer and has since been focused on bringing innovation, new mechanics and gameplay to action-adventure and online multiplayer games. She is best known for helping create the Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs franchises, and for founding Ubisoft’s Toronto studio, which developed blockbuster titles like Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist while under Jade’s direction. The worlds she has helped create have inspired novels and major motion pictures.

“I’ve known Jade for a long time, and I’ve always had a deep respect for her and her work. She’s a true industry leader with a genuine passion for the art of making video games,” said Meggan Scavio, President, Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “We have a shared goal to continue to support the video game industry and I can’t wait to work with her at the Academy.”

“On behalf of the AIAS Board of Directors, I am honored to welcome Jade to the board,” said Min Kim, Chairman of the AIAS Board of Directors and Co-Founder at Bonfire Studios. “Jade's passion, experience, and perspective will make a tremendous impact to the AIAS mission of celebrating and elevating the art of game making.”

The AIAS Board of Directors is the governing body of the 30K+ plus member AIAS and is composed of 12 additional industry leaders representing Blizzard Entertainment, Microsoft, Nintendo, Riot Games, Sony, Tencent and Unity Technologies, as well as representatives from the independent development community like Bonfire Studios and Insomniac Games.

For a complete list of the AIAS’ Board of Directors, please visit www.interactive.org.


© Business Wire 2018
