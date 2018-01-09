Electronic Arts’ Jade Raymond Joins Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences’ Board of Directors

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), the video game
industry’s professional trade organization representing over 30,000
development and creative members, today announced that Jade Raymond of
Electronic Arts has been appointed to the AIAS’ Board of Directors
effective immediately.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005728/en/
EA's Jade Raymond joins AIAS Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
Currently Raymond is SVP and Group General Manager for Electronic Arts’
PopCap Vancouver and Motive Studios (Montréal), which she founded in
2015. Raymond is also responsible for the HD Star Wars portfolio
across EA. In addition to serving on AIAS’ Board of Directors, she
currently sits on C2 Montréal’s Board of Directors.
Raymond has been passionate about games since her childhood in Montréal.
She joined the industry as a programmer and has since been focused on
bringing innovation, new mechanics and gameplay to action-adventure and
online multiplayer games. She is best known for helping create the Assassin’s
Creed and Watch Dogs franchises, and for founding Ubisoft’s
Toronto studio, which developed blockbuster titles like Tom Clancy’s
Splinter Cell: Blacklist while under Jade’s direction. The worlds
she has helped create have inspired novels and major motion pictures.
“I’ve known Jade for a long time, and I’ve always had a deep respect for
her and her work. She’s a true industry leader with a genuine passion
for the art of making video games,” said Meggan Scavio, President,
Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “We have a shared goal to
continue to support the video game industry and I can’t wait to work
with her at the Academy.”
“On behalf of the AIAS Board of Directors, I am honored to welcome Jade
to the board,” said Min Kim, Chairman of the AIAS Board of Directors and
Co-Founder at Bonfire Studios. “Jade's passion, experience, and
perspective will make a tremendous impact to the AIAS mission of
celebrating and elevating the art of game making.”
The AIAS Board of Directors is the governing body of the 30K+ plus
member AIAS and is composed of 12 additional industry leaders
representing Blizzard Entertainment, Microsoft, Nintendo, Riot Games,
Sony, Tencent and Unity Technologies, as well as representatives from
the independent development community like Bonfire Studios and Insomniac
Games.
For a complete list of the AIAS’ Board of Directors, please visit www.interactive.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005728/en/