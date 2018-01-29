Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elior Group : 2016-2017 Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2018 | 02:42pm EST

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces the filing of its registration document for 2017 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on January 29, 2018, under number.

The registration document includes:

  • 2017 annual report
  • report of the chairman of the board of directors on the preparation and processing of financial and accounting information, and on the corporate governance and internal control procedures
  • reports and information on total fees received by the independent auditors of Elior Group

This document is available on Elior Group’s website at www.eliorgroup.com. Hard copies of the registration document are also available upon request at Elior Group’s headquarters (9-11 allée de l’Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex, France).

The English version of the document will be made available soon.

Next appointment: the general meeting of shareholders, on March 9, 2018, at 9:00 am to the following address: Maison Champs-Élysées, 8 rue Goujon, 75008 Paris, France.

ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 16 countries, the Group generated €6,422 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2016-2017. Our 127,000 employees serve 5.5 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best-in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:05p GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
09:05p INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Companies Brace for Wider Scrutiny of Chinese Deals -- 4th Update
09:05p PLAYOFF SERIES RAFFLE : FINAL STOP – THE BIG GAME
09:04p NETCARE : Mashaba, health care industry join forces to donate school shoes
09:04p Day & Zimmermann ECM President Michael McMahon Named One of Safety+Health Magazine’s CEOs Who “Get It”
09:03p Stocks slip as Treasury yields hit three-year highs
09:03p HIVE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Aerohive Networks, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018
09:03p Peak 1031 Exchange Experiences Record Year of Growth
09:02p HEMP : Announces Completion of First Purchase Order for Natural Absorbent Product Spill-Be-Gone™
09:01p BEST HOMETOWN BANCORP, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sanofi beats Novo to buy Ablynx for $4.8 billion in biotech M&A boom
2SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG : SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Preliminary Key Financial Figures for..
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : wins FDA's breakthrough therapy label for autism drug
4APPLE : Apple sensor supplier AMS shares jump on raised growth outlook
5ANGLO AMERICAN : ANGLO AMERICAN : sale of New Largo in South Africa

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.