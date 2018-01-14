Elo : to Showcase Augmented Reality, Automated Retail with Innovative Touchscreen Tech at NRF

In-booth examples from Eton Shirts, MemoMi, Nanonation and others to highlight omnichannel retail trends

Elo, a leading global supplier of touchscreen solutions, will be exhibiting during NRF at the Javits Center in New York City from January 14th-16th in booth #3662, showcasing its cutting-edge digital signage and point-of-sale systems for today’s leading retailers. The booth will feature Elo’s newest touchscreen solutions, customer demos, and partner installations, providing a full display of the latest in digital retail technology.

At the show, Elo will share how different retailers are finding innovative ways to incorporate touchscreens in-store to better cater to this growing segment of shoppers. Elo helps retailers support the growing demand for digital experiences in-store with EloView® software, a SaaS platform designed to simplify and automate deployment of retailer content for interactive displays and streamline device maintenance with OS management, including remote and silent updates, kiosk lock-down, automatic provisioning and device management.

Key in-booth customer and industry partner demos include:

MemoMi: Partner MemoMi, a provider of an award-winning digital mirror platform Memory Mirror ® , will share its augmented reality solution by demonstrating its software on Elo’s 4202L 42” interactive digital signage used by Finish Line, Inc., and its Memory Mirror (fitted with Elo’s 22” I-Series) with luxury retailer, Neiman Marcus. Finish Line’s installation allows shoppers to try on new sneakers in an augmented setting, while the Neiman Marcus installation allows its customers to try on make up – whether it be lipsticks, blush, foundation, or more - in augmented reality, too.

Eton Shirts: Customer Eton Shirts will demonstrate its in-store solution on a Zivelo C6 22" portrait touchscreen (featuring an Elo 22" projective capacitive screen) with TouchTech software. Eton first sought a digital solution because it didn't have enough space to house its inventory. The digital signage enabled Eton shoppers to browse different colors, sizes, and options from a single screen. Not only did the digital solution offer convenience to shoppers, but it helped increase the store's sales by 10 percent.

Nanonation: Nanonation, a provider of enterprise-class digital signage and interactive software solutions, will demonstrate a series of interactive experiences they've developed on Elo's touchscreens as a proof-of-concept for fashion retailer, The Buckle, that enable product filtering, curated outfit suggestions, and data-driven recommendations for an automated retail experience.

Another key area of modernization for retailers is in POS and services software. In the Elo booth, retailers can demo the latest innovations from:

Appetize : Appetize is driving the revitalization of the stadium experience including self-service technologies that streamline ordering and increase average check size as described in the recent news coverage of a pro hockey install.

MyTime : MyTime retail services software expands online booking beyond the corporate website and apps. Deep integrations with Google, Bing, Facebook and Instagram empower customers to book appointments from the websites they use every day.

Veras Retail: Veras is working to assist major retailers with upgrading the data hub of their stores – the point of sale – so they can then begin the process of deploying a true unified commerce solution.

To learn more about Elo and how it can help your store improve its in-store experience, visit booth #3662 at the show or visit: EloTouch.com

