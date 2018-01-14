Elo : to Showcase Augmented Reality, Automated Retail with Innovative Touchscreen Tech at NRF

Elo,
a leading global supplier of touchscreen solutions, will be exhibiting
during NRF
at the Javits Center in New York City from January 14th-16th
in booth #3662, showcasing its cutting-edge digital signage and
point-of-sale systems for today’s leading retailers. The booth will
feature Elo’s newest touchscreen solutions, customer demos, and partner
installations, providing a full display of the latest in digital retail
technology.
At the show, Elo will share how different retailers are finding
innovative ways to incorporate touchscreens in-store to better cater to
this growing segment of shoppers. Elo helps retailers support the
growing demand for digital experiences in-store with EloView®
software, a SaaS platform designed to simplify and automate deployment
of retailer content for interactive displays and streamline device
maintenance with OS management, including remote and silent updates,
kiosk lock-down, automatic provisioning and device management.
Key in-booth customer and industry partner demos include:
-
MemoMi: Partner MemoMi,
a provider of an award-winning digital mirror platform Memory Mirror®,
will share its augmented reality solution by demonstrating its
software on Elo’s 4202L
42” interactive digital signage used by Finish Line, Inc., and its
Memory Mirror (fitted with Elo’s
22” I-Series) with luxury retailer, Neiman Marcus. Finish Line’s
installation allows shoppers to try on new sneakers in an augmented
setting, while the Neiman Marcus installation allows its customers to
try on make up – whether it be lipsticks, blush, foundation, or more -
in augmented reality, too.
-
Eton Shirts: Customer Eton
Shirts will demonstrate its in-store solution on a Zivelo
C6 22” portrait touchscreen (featuring an Elo 22" projective
capacitive screen) with TouchTech
software. Eton first sought a digital solution because it didn’t have
enough space to house its inventory. The digital signage enabled Eton
shoppers to browse different colors, sizes, and options from a single
screen. Not only did the digital solution offer convenience to
shoppers, but it helped increase the store’s sales by 10 percent.
-
Nanonation: Nanonation,
a provider of enterprise-class digital signage and interactive
software solutions, will demonstrate a series of interactive
experiences they’ve developed on Elo’s touchscreens as a
proof-of-concept for fashion retailer, The
Buckle, that enable product filtering, curated outfit suggestions,
and data-driven recommendations for an automated retail experience.
Another key area of modernization for retailers is in POS and services
software. In the Elo booth, retailers can demo the latest innovations
from:
-
Appetize: Appetize
is driving the revitalization of the stadium experience including
self-service technologies that streamline ordering and increase
average check size as described in the recent news
coverage of a pro hockey install.
-
MyTime: MyTime
retail services software expands online booking beyond the corporate
website and apps. Deep integrations with Google, Bing, Facebook and
Instagram empower customers to book appointments from the websites
they use every day.
-
Veras Retail: Veras
is working to assist major retailers with upgrading the data hub of
their stores – the point of sale – so they can then begin the process
of deploying a true unified commerce solution.
To learn more about Elo and how it can help your store improve its
in-store experience, visit booth #3662 at the show or visit: EloTouch.com
