Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Files for Regulation A+ Offering

03/05/2018 | 07:48pm EST

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP) has filed a Form 1-A preliminary offering circular (Offering Circular) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with the purpose of undertaking a Regulation A+ offering under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Offering Circular is available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1700800/000121390018002530/f1a2018_emeraldhealth.htm.

The Offering Circular has not yet been qualified by the SEC. The offering, after qualification by the SEC, will be made available only by means of the Offering Circular. Any information in this press release or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction.

No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time for this Regulation A+ offering and will not be accepted if sent to EHP. No offer to buy securities in a Regulation A+ offering can be accepted until EHP's offering statement has been qualified by the SEC. Any such offer to buy securities may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given after the qualification date. Any indications of interest in EHP's offering involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. In addition, EHP is under no obligation to make an offering under Regulation A+. We may choose to make an offering to some, but not all, of the investors who indicate an interest in investing and that offering may not be under Regulation A+.

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EHP is developing product candidates derived from cannabinoids for the treatment of inflammatory, autoimmune, metabolic, neurodegenerative, and fibrotic diseases. The company has two families of new chemical entities, based on CBD and CBG, that it has modified through rational drug design to affect validated receptors pertinent to targeted diseases. Its first drug candidate, EHP-101, is focused on treating multiple sclerosis and scleroderma. Its second, EHP-102, is focused on treating Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company is advancing preclinical development with the intent to launch a Phase 1 clinical study in 2018 for EHP-101.

For more information, visit www.emeraldpharma.life or contact: [email protected].

To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. they should be considered ''forward-looking statements,'' as described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that reflect management's current beliefs and expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''forecast,'' ''goal,'' ''hope,'' ''hypothesis,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''should,'' ''strategy,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; (ii) our ability to develop our product candidates; (iii) our plans to research, discover, evaluate and develop additional potential product, technology and business candidates and opportunities; and (iv) our ability to raise capital. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals' investigational drug products have not been approved or cleared by the FDA.

SOURCE: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
