Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Biotech Showcase™ Annual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP), which is developing medications based on cannabinoid science, today announced that it will present at Biotech Showcase™ 2018 taking place on January 8-10 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.



Jim DeMesa, MD, CEO at Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, will present at the Biotech Showcase™ as follows:

Date: Monday, January 8, 2018

Monday, January 8, 2018 Time: 9:15 AM PST

9:15 AM PST Room: Franciscan - C (Ballroom Level)

Franciscan - C (Ballroom Level) Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA

Biotech Showcase™, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

Sara Demy-Colton, CEO of Demy-Colton, said: “We are delighted that Emerald Health will be presenting at Biotech Showcase this year. Biotech Showcase is the perfect platform for life science companies to showcase their innovation and seek out their next deal. This year again we are thrilled to be hosting what we believe will be the great business development opportunity of 2018.”

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing its library of proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derivative drug candidates for the treatment of inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company has two families of new chemical entities, based on CBD and CBG, that it has modified through rational drug design to affect validated receptors pertinent to targeted diseases. Its first drug candidate, EHP-101, is focused on treating multiple sclerosis and scleroderma. Its second, EHP-102, is focused on treating Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. The company is advancing preclinical development with the intent to launch a Phase I clinical study in 2018. For more information, visit www.emeraldpharma.life. Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals is part of the Emerald Health group, which comprises multiple companies advancing diverse botanical, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products that may provide wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the body’s important endocannabinoid system.

