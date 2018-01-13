Emerging Mexican Technologies Electrify Crowds at CES 2018, Mexican Government Announces Today Commitment to Double Size of CES Presence with over 50 Companies in 2019

After huge successes for Mexican companies at the world’s largest
technology show, CES (Consumer Electronics Show), the secretary of
Innovation, Science and Technology of Jalisco, Jaime Reyes, announced
the government of Mexico’s commitment to double the size of their
presence at next year’s CES 2019.
“Over a year ago we decided to have Jalisco represented at CES 2017 and
we did with only 3 companies. We made an agreement with AngelInventum to
capitalize on our initial success to bring 20 cutting edge disruptive
technology companies to CES 2018 to put Mexico in the international
Spotlight of the Industrial Revolution. We have decided to commit to
supporting over 50 companies at CES 2019,” said Jaime Reyes, Secretary
of Innovation and Technology of Jalisco. “We contacted the vice minister
of Economy, the director of INADEM and the State Minister of economic
development. All of them immediately agreed to cooperate in this
initiative and our dream came true! Our focus is to make contributions
to social challenges providing our country a higher quality of life.
Cluster 4.0 is now the main driver for positioning Jalisco as the new
technological frontier in the knowledge economy and be the epicenter to
expand to other regions in Mexico to achieve international
competitiveness. The social challenges on SME´s must be fostered by
platforms that allow the development of products for massive consumption
based on the infrastructure for scientific and technology development in
Jalisco, testing capabilities and advanced flexible manufacturing that
our competitive ecosystem offers meaning a high value added to our
services and products,” he continued.
With the support of the Secretary of Economy, INADEM, PROMEXICO and the
MEXICO 4.0 Industrial Cluster, along with many other companies,
entrepreneurs, innovators, investigation centers and people working
together as a team we have achieved an unprecedented success at #CES2018.
For the first time at CES 2018, INADEM (The National Institute of
Entrepreneur), Pro Mexico, Secretary of Innovation and Technology of
Jalisco are supporting 20 chosen Mexican companies to promote
internationalization and marketing of innovative products at the CES
2018 (Consumer Electronic Show).
“CES draws close to 200,000 industry professionals and is participated
in by over 4000 companies. Having government support to showcase some of
our most promising entrepreneurs, developers, inventors and startups is
changing the face of perception of Mexican technology companies, that’s
why I want to thank all the government institutions that helped us bring
them,” said Manuel Gutierrez, Mexico’s top technological innovator and
Mexico’s largest patent holder.
Among the companies exhibiting at CES 2018 are AngelInventum,
a company created by Manuel Gutierrez with the mission of helping
inventors to bring their ideas to market, taking advantage of years of
know-how and experience to design business strategies and accelerate
market time to maximize returns from initial investment. Happinss
Mexico, a virtual reality platform focused on reducing stress
and anxiety in the workplace, NoMADA
Industries focused on the development of new
technological solutions in Hardware, Firmware and Software, KRAKEN
AGUA providing real-time data on the supply of drinking
water to its customers using ultrasound technology with a sensor
connected to the IoT, Emiti
the developer of a smart watch that reduces accidents and the costs of
elderly care through a 24/7 connected web app. Kryo,
an effects pedal and app for the electric guitar revolutionizing the
musical instrument community through its app, Mariachi
3D a robotics company and the creator of the Catrina 3D
printer, Cuby
Smart makes any air conditioner smart by connecting it to the
internet and controlling your air conditioner through a smart phone app. Inventoteca
providing space for the development of technological,
creative, and innovative solutions, Level
Gas Datiotec Electronics the first IOT massive scale
product in Latin America and is a wireless meter to check on tank levels
in an immediate, safe and simple way directly onto your smartphone, MoTeBo
developing solutions and consultancy in wearable technology and the IoT,
and is specialized in the development of textile and optoelectronics, Vivoxie
a technology-based company working in telecommunication innovation and
reality projects that has filed 2 patent procedures as well as various
copyrights. Imaatech
an engineering firm specializing in the development of Embedded Systems,
Li-Ion batteries, and high-tech products., S4
IOT democratizing the IoT in Latin America. To achieve this, it
has developed solutions that are aimed at companies seeking to innovate
or entrepreneurs who plan to build a business model based on this
technology, Minifab3D
the number one Mexican manufacturer or 3D printers, CNC cutters, and
100% Mexican laser cutters, MEEBOX
a technology company focused on multipurpose mobile devices, serving
clients that require high performance computing equipment. ASSETEL,
a provider of services and solutions of Information Technology and the
Internet, which supports small businesses, medium and large private
sector to maximize their productivity, collaboration and operation. MakerMex,
first Mexican company to develop and manufacture 3D printers. Its first
modular printer, the MM1, is the first modular printer worldwide that
offers various uses of 3D printing technology through interchangeable
modules, COLIBRI
3D specializing in the production of 3D printers, INDI
focuses on the development of human-machine interface technology
(technology that interacts with the human being, making a connection
with mechanical, electronic, or virtual means), Nmerso
a new large-format experiential concept with virtual reality technology
for multiple users.
