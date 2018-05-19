Emerging Trends in the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market | Technavio

Technavio’s
latest market research report on the global
blood pressure monitoring devices market provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from
2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005072/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global blood pressure monitoring devices market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
According to Technavio analysts, the global
blood pressure monitoring devices market will grow at a CAGR of
over 7% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of
hypertension and growth of geriatric population is a major factor
driving the market’s growth. Blood pressure above 130/80 mm Hg is
considered high. High BP could affect the heart and the kidneys. It
frequently leads to hypertension, which causes several deaths globally.
Hypertension intensifies the risk of diseases such as stroke, kidney
failure, and heart diseases. This is due to the increasing pressure on
the walls of the arteries. High BP can also affect the brain by causing
a transient ischemic attack, stroke, dementia, or mild cognitive
impairments.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for
home-based digital BP monitors as one of the key emerging trends in the
global blood pressure monitoring devices market:
Increasing demand for home-based digital BP
monitors
The increasing prevalence of hypertension and CVD is a global healthcare
concern. Medical guidelines define hypertension as BP higher than 130/80
mm Hg. To monitor, record, and treat people with high BP, physicians
recommend home-based BP monitors. Advances in wearable technology and
synchronization with smart devices will increase the demand for
home-based digital BP monitors.
“The geriatric population is at high risk of hypertension. This leads
to a heightened need for regular BP monitoring. Daily visits to clinics
or other healthcare facilities might not be possible for the geriatric
population. Thus, home-care monitoring is recommended by physicians.
Several players offer convenient, user-friendly, wireless, and
cost-effective home-based BP monitors. The use of home-based BP monitors
also reduces the cost of healthcare. The growing preference for
home-based healthcare monitoring and the increasing adoption of portable
multiparameter monitoring devices, especially in developed countries,
will drive the growth of the market,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on cardiovascular
devices.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Global blood pressure monitoring devices market
segmentation
This market research report segments the global
blood pressure monitoring devices market into the following
products (sphygmomanometers, home-based BP monitors, BP transducers, BP
monitoring consumables, and ambulatory BP monitors), end-users
(hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and home-care), and key regions (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The sphygmomanometers segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 54% of the market. The market share for this
product is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing product is
home-based BP monitors, which will account for nearly 19% of the total
market share by 2022.
The Americas was the leading region for the global blood pressure
monitoring devices market in 2017, accounting for a market share of
nearly 43%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth of
nearly 3%.
