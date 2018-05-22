Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : ***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Material Event Disclosure (General)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 08:56am CEST

22/05/2018-09:32:13 

***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Material Event Disclosure (General)  )

Related Companies                                  []
Related Funds                                      []
English
Material Event Disclosure General

 Update Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
 Correction Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
 Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject
*
 Postponed Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
 Announcement Content

 Explanations

The partial Final acceptance for the blocks A1, A2, A3, B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B6, B7, B8, B9, C1, C2, C3 and the infrastructure and landscaping Works which are located on 978 Block 1 Parcel in our Company's 'İstanbul Başakşehir Kayabaşı 3rd Stage Revenue Sharing Model Project in Return For Land Sale' (Evvel İstanbul) has been realized and relevant Partial Final Acceptance Certificate has been approved on 18.05.2018. 
In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.
     





www.kap.org.tr/en/Bildirim/684848


BIST

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 06:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58aMANTIS Startup to Disrupt Online Advertising Industry With Advanced Online Video Vetting AI Technology
BU
09:56aDEUTSCHE BANK : Shareholder advisor Hermes EOS for more effective leadership at Deutsche Bank
RE
09:56aTBC BANK : results of AGM
PU
09:56aMHP : Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended 31 March 2018
PU
09:56aSTUDY : More than a third of Australians feel 'too busy' with work to take a holiday
PU
09:56aFUTURE : Mobile Industry Awards partners with Sky Ocean Rescue to #PassOnPlastic
PU
09:56aNORDEA BANK : Company Announcement No. 50, 2018 - Debtor composition in Nordea Kredit (CK 92)
AQ
09:56aVanitec’s Hosts Successful Technical Seminar In Beijing On Implementation Of China’s New Rebar Standard
AC
09:55aAU OPTRONICS : AUO Announces World's Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology
PR
09:51aMAY 22, 2018 : DHL strengthens Latin America presence by acquiring Suppla Company in Colombia
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Price Movement Notification
2Strong dollar hits Asian share markets, oil surges
3BRENT : Oil prices firm with Brent nearing $80 on supply worries
4EVOTEC AG : EVOTEC : and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.