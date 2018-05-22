Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : ***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Material Event Disclosure (General)

22/05/2018-09:32:13
***EKGYO*** EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.( Material Event Disclosure (General) )
The partial Final acceptance for the blocks A1, A2, A3, B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B6, B7, B8, B9, C1, C2, C3 and the infrastructure and landscaping Works which are located on 978 Block 1 Parcel in our Company's 'İstanbul Başakşehir Kayabaşı 3rd Stage Revenue Sharing Model Project in Return For Land Sale' (Evvel İstanbul) has been realized and relevant Partial Final Acceptance Certificate has been approved on 18.05.2018.
In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.
