Emmi Overhauls Its Business Processes with a Unifying IT Platform and Milks the Rewards

Together with management and technology consultancy BearingPoint, Emmi
launches a grand redesign of its business process landscape, netting
millions in projected future savings
Swiss dairy giant Emmi is expecting a positive influence on long-term
growth after harmonizing a crosshatch of processes and systems with a
customized IT platform.
In recent years, a bold agglomeration strategy has helped Emmi move into
the club of companies dominating one of Europe’s most valuable food
sectors. However, along the way, the dairy producer amassed a plethora
of processes that was weighing it down. Among the challenges were
barriers to communication, duplication of work and sub-optimal
reporting. By drawing upon BearingPoint’s large-scale IT integration and
change management expertise, Emmi was able to see how a single, unified
IT platform via OneERP would not only rationalize its operations, but
enable it to take advantage of the new synergies.
Lars Mächler, Head of Corporate Development, Emmi, said: “BearingPoint
succeeded in reconciling the various parties and perspectives involved
and did so in a complex project environment, thus providing critical
help in driving the progress and the success of the project.”
Getting this core business management system right had assumed outsized
importance as competition was heating up.
BearingPoint’s Business Transformation Framework proved critical in
defining the company strategy, which informed and structured the IT.
With these key principles and priorities in hand, the design work and
organizational change requirements proceeded apace. In scope were all
processes in the areas of finance and controlling, master data
management, sales, planning, purchasing, quality management, production
and logistics. Additionally, a business process management organization
was defined and rolled out in stages, utilizing a mix of prototype and
agile project methods.
Asked about the Emmi project, Matthias Görtzen, Partner at BearingPoint,
said: “A project of this magnitude hinges on cultural sensitivity as
much as it does on technical ability. Emmi had great leadership and
employee buy-in and was able to realize a business transformation, which
is really outstanding in the market.”
The industry bodies have also recognized the team, with the Emmi project
scooping up multiple laurels, including a 2017 SAP Quality Award in gold
for “Business Transformation,” as well as the ASCO award in 2016.
Importantly, Emmi is powered by a cutting-edge IT platform. This has
increased transparency and efficiency while reducing not only the
company’s risk exposure but also its costs - with savings projected in
the two-digit million francs range. Emmi is well-placed to look to new
horizons. With this project, Emmi has served notice that it is
well-prepared for the future.
For more information, please also read our client story: https://www.bearingpoint.com/en/our-success/client-stories/reorganization-business-processes-emmi/.
