Empty Capsules Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘Empty
Capsules Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and
data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets,
factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices,
pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier
capability matrix for the pharma
and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and
analysis behind the procurement of empty capsules and acts as an
all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208006065/en/
Global Empty Capsules Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The increasing demand for customizable blends of empty capsules in
the pharmaceuticals industry is expected to fuel the growth of the
global empty capsules market,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib
Bora. “Also, APAC has witnessed a high demand for empty capsules,
because countries such as India and China have witnessed an explosive
growth in the demand for generic drugs,” added Tridib.
Looking for more insights from this report? Request
a free sample report
SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that
focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category
spend.
Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three
market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Empty
Capsules Market:
-
The strategic partnership of empty capsule suppliers with gelatin
manufacturers
-
The use of discontinued capsules
-
Focus on building in-house capabilities and leasing manufacturing
machinery
This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:
View
the report snapshot before purchasing
The strategic partnership of empty capsule suppliers with gelatin
manufacturers:
Gelatine is a primary raw material used in the manufacturing of empty
capsules. The cost of procuring gelatin accounts for over 70% of the
total cost of empty capsules. This has prompted an increasing number of
empty capsule suppliers to enter into strategic partnerships with
gelatine manufacturers to optimize cost savings and ensure supply
consistency. Involving in strategic partnerships with gelatin
manufacturers enables empty capsule suppliers to have better control
over the price of empty capsules during fluctuations in raw material
prices.
The use of discontinued capsules:
Suppliers across developing nations have started reusing the empty
capsules of expired drugs post an efficient cleaning of the capsule.
These capsules are called discontinued capsules, and their use allows
pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic players to increase their
margin by over 5%. Hence, an increasing number of players across
industries have started using discontinued capsules to optimize their
operational cost and reduces lead time concerning drug delivery.
Focus on building in-house capabilities and leasing manufacturing
machinery:
One of the major cost components for suppliers includes the cost of
manufacturing machinery. This has prompted a number of suppliers to
focus on developing in-house capabilities to produce empty capsules or
consider leasing the manufacturing machinery from vendors. Such
initiatives help in building long-term engagement models with major
buyers of empty capsules. Moreover, it also reduces CAPEX involved in
sourcing or leasing empty capsule machinery.
Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform
provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier
news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and
much more at the click of a button. Start
your 14-day trial now.
We also customize
reports to meet clients’ requirements.
Browse Related Reports:
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208006065/en/