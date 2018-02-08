Empty Capsules Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their ‘Empty Capsules Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of empty capsules and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“The increasing demand for customizable blends of empty capsules in the pharmaceuticals industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global empty capsules market,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, APAC has witnessed a high demand for empty capsules, because countries such as India and China have witnessed an explosive growth in the demand for generic drugs,” added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Empty Capsules Market:

The strategic partnership of empty capsule suppliers with gelatin manufacturers

The use of discontinued capsules

Focus on building in-house capabilities and leasing manufacturing machinery

The strategic partnership of empty capsule suppliers with gelatin manufacturers:

Gelatine is a primary raw material used in the manufacturing of empty capsules. The cost of procuring gelatin accounts for over 70% of the total cost of empty capsules. This has prompted an increasing number of empty capsule suppliers to enter into strategic partnerships with gelatine manufacturers to optimize cost savings and ensure supply consistency. Involving in strategic partnerships with gelatin manufacturers enables empty capsule suppliers to have better control over the price of empty capsules during fluctuations in raw material prices.

The use of discontinued capsules:

Suppliers across developing nations have started reusing the empty capsules of expired drugs post an efficient cleaning of the capsule. These capsules are called discontinued capsules, and their use allows pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic players to increase their margin by over 5%. Hence, an increasing number of players across industries have started using discontinued capsules to optimize their operational cost and reduces lead time concerning drug delivery.

Focus on building in-house capabilities and leasing manufacturing machinery:

One of the major cost components for suppliers includes the cost of manufacturing machinery. This has prompted a number of suppliers to focus on developing in-house capabilities to produce empty capsules or consider leasing the manufacturing machinery from vendors. Such initiatives help in building long-term engagement models with major buyers of empty capsules. Moreover, it also reduces CAPEX involved in sourcing or leasing empty capsule machinery.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

