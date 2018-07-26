En+ : AGM 2018 results

EN+ GROUP PLC AGM RESULTS 2018

26 July 2018 - EN+ GROUP PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 26 July 2018, the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of AGM dated 6 July 2018 (the "Notice") were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll.

The total number of shares of the Company entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against each and every resolution at the AGM was 571,428,572 shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the AGM. The number of shares held by Shareholders who attended (in person or by proxy) the AGM was 386,130,363 shares. The Company's share registrar Intertrust was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

The AGM received and considered the audited financial statements of the Company, including the report of the directors of the Company and the auditor's report on the financial statements of the Company.

The AGM also approved the appointment of JSC KPMG as the auditor of the Company and authorized the Directors to define the remuneration of the auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

Shareholders re-elected the Board of Directors consisting of 9 persons:

 Rt Hon Lord Barker of Battle (independent director);

 Philippe Mailfait (independent director);

 Timur Valiev (executive director);

 Alexander Krovushkin (executive director);

 Mikhail Likhotnikov (executive director);

 Konstantin Molodkin (executive director);

 Alexander Shistko (executive director);

 Yuri Dvoryanskiy (executive director);

 Denis Kholodilov (executive director).

The results of voting at the AGM can also be viewed on the Company's website at http://www.enplus.ru/en/investors.html.In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2 and 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:

Resolutions proposed at the AGM No. of Votes (%) For Against Abstain 1. That the audited financial statements of the Company, the report of the directors of the Company ("Directors") and the auditor's report on the financial statements of the Company, each for the year ended 31 December 2017 be received and considered. 386,130,363 (100%) 0 (0%) 0 The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 2. That JSC KPMG be appointed as the auditor of the Company and that the Directors be authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2018. 386,130,363 (100%) 0 (0%) 0 The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 3. To re-appoint Rt Hon Lord Barker of Battle as a director of the Company. 386,130,363 (100%) 0 (0%) 0 The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 4. To re-appoint Philippe Mailfait as a director of the Company. 386,130,363 (100%) 0 (0%) 0 The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 5. To re-appoint Timur Valiev as a director of the Company. 386,130,363 (100%) 0 (0%) 0 The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 6. To re-appoint Alexander Krovushkin as a director of the Company. 386,130,363 (100%) 0 (0%) 0 The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 7. To re-appoint Mikhail Likhotnikov as a director of the Company. 386,130,363 (100%) 0 (0%) 0 The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 8. To re-appoint Konstantin Molodkin as a director of the Company. 386,130,363 (100%) 0 (0%) 0 The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 9. To re-appoint Alexander Shistko as a director of the Company. 386,130,363 (100%) 0 (0%) 0

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 10. To re-appoint Yuri Dvoryanskiy as a director of the Company. 386,130,363 (100%) 0 (0%) 0 The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 11. To re-appoint Denis Kholodilov as a director of the Company. 386,130,363 (100%) 0 (0%) 0 The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

It should be noted that 'abstain' votes are not votes in law and have not been counted in the calculations of the proportion of 'for' and 'against' votes set out above.

