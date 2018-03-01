Phoenix, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Endexx Corporation CEO, Todd Davis Returns to Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” Podcast for Operational Update

Phoenix, AZ – March 1, 2018 – Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK: EDXC) (the company), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced interview of CEO, Todd Davis, on Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” podcast with Everett Jolly.

“Endexx has accomplished a great deal since its last interview in August of 2017,” said Jolly. “Revenues are steadily growing and the company has partnered with Impulse Health in development of a new product.”

The company’s health division, has a solid base, with increasing revenues each quarter. “The efficacy of our products has led to an expansion in store, online and individual sales,” said Davis. “The customer retention has created a solid compound growth rate; we are investing in the growth cycle in 2018 and expect to see results before year end.”

Through its technology division, Endexx is expecting to release its first industrial-grade automated inventory control and dispensing unit in the second or third quarter this year. The AutoSpense™ would have the capacity to serve pharmacies across the country and each unit would create a minimum of $2,000 in revenue per month. “We are, as a team, building out this pharmacy position. The ability of these units to monitor inventory control and safety, while increasing efficiency for pharmacies and users is something we look forward to seeing in the pilot program,” concluded Davis.

To listen to the full interview please click here to the following link: https://upticknewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Uptick-Network-EDXC-Interview-2-27-18.mp3

About Endexx

Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.phytobites.com, www.m3hub.com, www.holisticearthremedies.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

