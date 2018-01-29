EnerNOC Named a Facility Optimization Software Market Leader in New Green Quadrant Report

EnerNOC, an Enel Group company, is recognized for best-in-class energy efficiency identification modules, demand response and utility bill management capabilities, as well as strength in energy procurement and risk management.

The independent research firm’s report names EnerNOC an ideal partner for firms managing a diverse range of complex energy strategies.

ROME and BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerNOC, Inc., an Enel Group company, announced today that independent global research firm Verdantix has named EnerNOC a facility optimization market “Leader” in the latest edition of its “Green Quadrant Facility Optimization” Report. The report, which provides a comparison of 14 facility optimization software applications, highlights EnerNOC’s best-in-class energy efficiency identification modules, demand response capabilities, and its strength in energy procurement and risk management.

“More and more organizations are looking for a global partner with the tools and resources to manage energy spend across the entire value chain: from energy strategy development, to sourcing of both renewable and traditional energy supply, to managing overall consumption and peak demand, and ultimately, aggregating data for visibility into total enterprise spend and sustainability reporting,” said Mike Storch, Head of Enel X North America. “Our goal is to meet our customers where they are, whether that means providing a single, best-in-class point solution to solve a discreet challenge or a complete, turnkey Energy-as-a-Service solution to deliver against comprehensive energy management strategy.”

In its evaluation of EnerNOC’s energy management tools, Verdantix notes that EnerNOC achieved high scores for its utility bill management and energy monitoring software.

“The sophistication of EnerNOC’s software and services portfolio makes it an ideal partner for companies that want to get the most value out of their complex energy strategies and organizations that want to arm their internal facility teams with a robust set of optimization tools,” said Derrek Clarke, Industry Analyst at Verdantix and author of the report. “In addition to the software we evaluated, the recent acquisition by the Enel Group gives EnerNOC access to an expanded product portfolio, including Demand Energy’s distributed energy resource optimization software and eMotorWerks’ vehicle-to-grid smart charging solutions, which will help the company develop an expanded Energy-as-a-Service value proposition.”

EnerNOC partners with enterprises to reduce costs, manage risks, increase sustainability, and maximize the value of emerging energy technologies through customized energy management strategies. EnerNOC is the global leader in demand-side flexibility services, providing large energy users access to more demand response and demand management programs worldwide than any other provider. In addition to its flexibility solutions, EnerNOC’s technology-enabled advisory solutions help large energy users create value through strategic energy procurement, energy management, and utility bill management software and services.

Enel is a multinational power company and a leading integrated player in the global, power, gas and renewables markets. It is Europe’s largest utility in terms of market capitalization and figures among Europe’s leading power companies in terms of installed capacity and reported EBITDA. The Group is present in over 30 countries worldwide, producing energy with more than 86 GW of managed capacity. Enel distributes electricity and gas through a network of over 2 million kilometers, and with over 65 million business and household customers globally, the Group has the largest customer base among European competitors. Enel’s renewables arm Enel Green Power already manages around 40 GW of wind, solar, geothermal, biomass and hydropower plants in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia.

For more information, visit www.enernoc.com and follow @EnerNOC on Twitter.