Energy Down After Weak Earnings From Big Oil -- Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies fell after disappointing earnings reports from the world's largest drillers and a drop in the price of oil. Exxon Mobil said quarterly net income rose to $4 billion from April to June, up 18% compared with the same period a year ago but substantially below the more than 50% that oil-price increase during the same period. Production fell to 3.6 million barrels of oil and gas a day, the lowest in more than 20 years, after an earthquake in Papua New Guinea. Shares of BP PLC will buy the bulk of BHP Billiton's U.S. onshore oil-and-gas unit for $10.5 billion, as the U.K. oil major rebuilds in the U.S. after the Deepwater Horizon disaster and BHP exits a business it considered a mistimed investment.

