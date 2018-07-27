Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Down After Weak Earnings From Big Oil -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 10:13pm CEST

Shares of oil and gas companies fell after disappointing earnings reports from the world's largest drillers and a drop in the price of oil. Exxon Mobil said quarterly net income rose to $4 billion from April to June, up 18% compared with the same period a year ago but substantially below the more than 50% that oil-price increase during the same period. Production fell to 3.6 million barrels of oil and gas a day, the lowest in more than 20 years, after an earthquake in Papua New Guinea. Shares of BP PLC will buy the bulk of BHP Billiton's U.S. onshore oil-and-gas unit for $10.5 billion, as the U.K. oil major rebuilds in the U.S. after the Deepwater Horizon disaster and BHP exits a business it considered a mistimed investment.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18pHealth Care Down as Risk Aversion Hits Merck -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:17pCity Council aims to make New York first U.S. city to cap Uber, others
RE
04:17pIT DIDN&RSQUO;T END WITH SCOTT PRUITT : New EPA Head Raises More Conflicts Of Interest
PU
04:17pDAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA : Holstein Canada to Conduct Cattle Assessments
PU
04:16pIndustrials Flat After GDP Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pMaterials Down as Dollar Lingers Near Highs -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:13pEnergy Down After Weak Earnings From Big Oil -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:12pSYRACUSE UNIVERSITY : CNY Science and Engineering Fair Featured on WCNY
PU
04:07pSNMMI SOCIETY OF NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND MOLECULAR : USP Releases Chapter 825 on Radiopharmaceuticals
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
2AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 19 percent
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.