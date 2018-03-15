Log in
Energy Down on Dollar Concerns -- Energy Roundup

03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET

Shares of oil and gas companies fell amid fears about a rising dollar. The new head of the Trump administration's National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, endorsed a "strong dollar" policy and criticized China, hinting that he could advise President Donald Trump to pursue protectionist measures. The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. Trump was weighing tariffs that would target Chinese industry. A stronger dollar typically weighs on the price of commodities that are traded in the greenback worldwide, while trade disputes could also affect trading in the globalized oil market. Shares of many master limited partnerships, concerns that receive royalties on "midstream" pipeline assets and pay them out as dividends, fell after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made a ruling exempting some from a lucrative tax break.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

