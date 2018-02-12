Energy Shares Gain Despite Forecasts for Output Growth -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose with oil prices, giving major indexes a boost.

But the recovery in oil prices was tempered after the release of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries monthly report, which forecasts a rise in U.S. output growth for 2018. OPEC said it expects U.S. output will grow by 0.15 million barrels a day to 1.3 million barrels, supporting data last week that showed an increase in U.S. oil production and an industry that is poised to pump more.

Oil prices pared gains late in the session after the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast a further rise in domestic shale-oil production. Shale crude-oil production from seven major U.S. oil plays is expected to see a monthly increase of 110,000 barrels a day in March to 6.756 million barrels a day, the EIA said. ([email protected])