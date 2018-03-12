Energy Shares Slip Alongside Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies slipped as oil prices fell, weighed down by concerns about a rapid rise in U.S. crude output as cracks emerged in OPEC's united front on output cuts.

A difference of opinion between members the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries over whether higher oil prices could stimulate U.S. shale output and crash the market spilled out into the open over the weekend. Iran wants OPEC to work to keep oil prices around $60 a barrel to contain U.S. shale producers, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told The Wall Street Journal in a rare interview, while Saudi Arabia has played down shale's ability to upset the market and has indicated $70 for oil is acceptable.

On Friday, data showing a surprise decline in active U.S. oil rigs helped boost oil prices more than 3%, building on strong economic data and rising U.S. stocks. "The dynamic has certainly shifted from Friday's optimistic trade," said Tony Headrick , an analyst with CHS Hedging. "It seems here we're set up for a fairly downbeat week."

In corporate news, German energy giant E.ON agreed to swap a range of assets with rival RWE, the latest in a yearslong series of deals unleashed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2011 renewable-energy revolution.

Eni said it would sell a 10% stake in the Shorouk concession, offshore Egypt, to Mubadala Petroleum for $934 million, and announced separate purchases in two Abu Dhabi concessions for $875 million. ([email protected])