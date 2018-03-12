Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Energy Shares Slip Alongside Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 05:00pm EDT

Shares of energy companies slipped as oil prices fell, weighed down by concerns about a rapid rise in U.S. crude output as cracks emerged in OPEC's united front on output cuts.

A difference of opinion between members the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries over whether higher oil prices could stimulate U.S. shale output and crash the market spilled out into the open over the weekend. Iran wants OPEC to work to keep oil prices around $60 a barrel to contain U.S. shale producers, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told The Wall Street Journal in a rare interview, while Saudi Arabia has played down shale's ability to upset the market and has indicated $70 for oil is acceptable.

On Friday, data showing a surprise decline in active U.S. oil rigs helped boost oil prices more than 3%, building on strong economic data and rising U.S. stocks. "The dynamic has certainly shifted from Friday's optimistic trade," said Tony Headrick , an analyst with CHS Hedging. "It seems here we're set up for a fairly downbeat week."

In corporate news, German energy giant E.ON agreed to swap a range of assets with rival RWE, the latest in a yearslong series of deals unleashed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2011 renewable-energy revolution.

Eni said it would sell a 10% stake in the Shorouk concession, offshore Egypt, to Mubadala Petroleum for $934 million, and announced separate purchases in two Abu Dhabi concessions for $875 million. ([email protected])

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24pUtilities Shares Rise; Sempra CEO to Retire -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:23pTelecom Shares Flat; Apple to Buy Magazine-Subscription Service -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
10:20pTechnology Shares Gain Led by Chip Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:17pFinancials Higher as Goldman Sachs Sets up CEO Transition -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:16pKAZUO OKADA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:13pConsumer Shares Rise; Clorox to Buy Nutranext for $700 Million -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10:10pHealth Care Shares Flat -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10:05pIndustrials Drag Market Lower -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10:02pMaterials Shares Edge Higher Ahead of Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENEL : E.ON sees job cuts, synergies in German utilities shake-up
2'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
4E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : S&P 500 MOVERS: INTC, MU

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.